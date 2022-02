PSA: Whether you just got some new ink (congrats, btw), or you’ve had yours for years, you still need a sunscreen for your tattoos at all times. Seriously. And it's not just for your skin's general protection—but for the ink's, too. “Recently tattooed skin is more sensitive and more prone to sun damage,” says Dendy Engelman, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue in New York City. “Your tattoo will already fade over time from your body's regular metabolic clearance, but the sun's UV radiation breakdown will cause even more fading." So to keep your Pisces tattoo or Scorpio tattoo lookin' fresh, you gotta lather on the SPF.

