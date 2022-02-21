ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Free Trial Confirmed For Feb. 24

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has announced that it will kick off an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla free trial on February 24, just a few weeks ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. The free trial will run until February 28, giving you plenty of time to tuck...

www.psu.com

Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Next Assassin's Creed game is reportedly codenamed Rift and it started as a Valhalla expansion

A new Assassin's Creed game is reportedly in the works at Ubisoft, starring a character you've already met in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. According to a report from Bloomberg, the new Assassin's Creed game is code-named Rift and is planned to be released either later this year or sometime in 2023. The project apparently started life as an expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but Ubisoft decided to build it out into its own game at least in part to help fill out its relatively sparse release calendar.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Officially Orders Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reached every expectation fans had for season two and then went beyond them. For the past few months, the show has kept fans on edge as Tanjiro took on new battles and unlocked more power. Now, fans have been assured more of his adventurers are on the way, and we have season three to thank for it all.
COMICS
The Independent

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök preview: New details on Ubisoft’s upcoming DLC

Dawn of Ragnarök is the upcoming third expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla after Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris. Where the former two took Ubisoft’s Viking saga to Ireland and France respectively, this new instalment will explore the further reaches of Norse mythology in the dwarven realm of Svartelheim. According to the developer, this latest entry into the Assassin’s Creed series is its largest and most ambitious expansion yet.Not only does this new downloadable content bring players to a completely new region to explore, but it also offers 35 hours of new gameplay as well as new...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

In the Land of Leadale Episode 8 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Where to Watch

Here's everything you need to know about In the Land of Leadale Episode 8!. In the Land of Leadale Episode 7 has come out. Cayna embarks on a new adventure with a couple of friends - but what is she going to do with the increasing number of real-world players wreaking havoc in Leadale?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Could Romance Finally be on the Horizon for Aloy in 'Forbidden West'?

It's been five years since Sony dropped Horizon Zero Dawn, the PlayStation exclusive that quickly became an award-winning title for the console. While its developer, Guerilla Games, was long known for its Killzone franchise, Aloy and her machine-ridden world became a favorite of many PlayStation die-hards. Article continues below advertisement.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Final Fantasy 16 Release Date Update Shared by Insider

Final Fantasy 16 update from an industry insider. Square Enix hasn't revealed anything about Final Fantasy 16 since it was first announced in September 2020, where it was revealed that the roleplaying game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Some details about the game's lore and characters have been revealed in images and a four-minute trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West is UK's second-biggest physical launch on PS5 to date

Does it make sense to call sales figures 'hench'? Horizon Forbidden West is the PS5’s second-biggest physical launch so far, behind only Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the UK. It’s a particularly impressive feat when you consider that Forbidden West is available on PS4 too - and unlike Miles Morales, isn’t a console launch title. The new Horizon game comes in just ahead of FIFA 22.
FIFA
Android Central

Cyberpunk 2077 technical update addresses discs not working on PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive and ambitious sci-fi RPG held back by a tumultuous launch and a variety of issues and bugs. With the recent 1.5 patch update, Cyberpunk 2077 is more feature-complete, polished, and stable than ever before, and includes enhancements for current-gen consoles. However, the patch also included...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

How to watch The Cuphead Show! online: Where to stream, release date, and trailer

Video game lovers rejoice! There’s finally a version of Cuphead you can enjoy without chucking your controller at your television. The Cuphead Show! is a brand-new animated comedy series based on 2017’s award-winning indie run-and-gunner Cuphead: “Don’t Deal with the Devil”. The show sees the return of the titular Cuphead (voiced by Tru Valentino) and his brother Mugman (Frank Todaro) as they become embroiled in a series of surreal events throughout the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure. Can’t wait to watch the comical capers of these crockery-crowned siblings? Read on for our guide on how to watch The Cuphead Show! online.
TV SHOWS

