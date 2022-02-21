Lapsed Destiny 2 players are getting a lifeline for The Witch Queen

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBungie is tossing a lifeline to Destiny 2’s myriad of lapsed players when its next major update lands. Even if you haven’t got your Guardian power level ready yet, you’ll still be able to jump into Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion right away. Senior...

GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout Composer Reveals Inspiration for Vault Audio

Over the years, Bethesda's Fallout franchise has immersed fans in compelling and unique worlds. There are a number of important elements to consider when building a video game's universe, and the audio is an important piece of the puzzle. Composer Inon Zur has provided audio for a number of entries in the Fallout series, including Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. In a new interview with Gaming Bible, Zur was asked about creating music for the series, and specifically how he came up with what the Vaults would sound like.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2's dropkick is exactly as overpowered as it should be

When I first glanced at Dying Light 2's expansive skill trees, my eyes immediately hunted for a certain ability that I knew would carry me through the apocalyptic wasteland. Not far down the combat tree I found the dropkick and decided to beeline my unlock points straight to it. I recommend you do the same, because Dying Light 2's dropkick is as fun as it is overpowered.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Following the behemoth news that Microsoft will be acquiring Activision for $68 billion, it was reported that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is quietly in the works. The report comes from Bloomberg, citing “people familiar with the matter.” Given the outlet’s track record (and the fact that other sources corroborated it), we’re inclined to believe it.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

10 games we're excited to see re-emerge in 2022, from Fable to Elder Scrolls 6

In recent years, developers and publishers have gotten a little better at announcing games earlier. The side effect is that we're often left in the dark for long stretches of time – early anticipation can easily turn into months (if not years) of speculation. From a brief teaser of Elder Scrolls 6 all the way back in 2018 to a glimpse at the new Fable adventure in the works from Playground Games, there's countless games that we can't wait to see more of.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Dragon Age 4 Reportedly Arriving Within 18 Months

Dragon Age 4 will likely be released within the next 18 months, according to a report from Venturebeat's Jeff Grubb. Speaking on his show GrubbSnax (paywall), Grubb said he expected the game to arrive in late 2023 (H/T Eurogamer). The game has been in development since at least 2017, and despite BioWare aiming for a 2022 release, reports published last month indicated the game likely wouldn't arrive until 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Thrillist

'Horizon: Forbidden West' Is A Next-Gen Open-World Masterpiece

It’s a strange thing to say about a place filled with mechanical zoo animals that want to kill you, but Horizon: Forbidden West’s enormous open world is deceptively inviting. Its lush jungles, blight-riddled plains, and snowy mountains beg to be explored, even as each subsequent destination greets you with some new synthetic-muscled, razor-jawed murder contraption. Neither acid-spewing robot skunks the size of cars nor bionic sea monsters will dissuade you and your avatar, Aloy, from eagerly cresting each new ridge in anticipation of what's on the other side.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Bungie wants to know if you've been cheating in Destiny 2

Bungie wants to know if you've been bad, and it's giving Destiny 2 players the chance to admit they're cheating. Just below, you can see a repost of a community survey that Bungie reportedly send round to Destiny 2 players earlier this week. In the questionnaire, Bungie asks players to respond if they've experienced cheating at any point while playing Destiny 2, including if they've actually cheated themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Lost Ark is a grindy MMO that’s perfect to while away the hours

Debuting only a week ago, Lost Ark has shot to the top of the Steam charts, amassing over 1 million concurrent players making it the most played game on Steam (based on number of concurrents) of all time. Developed by Smilegate RPG, Lost Ark is a Korean MMO that debuted there in 2018 before being localized in English and brought to the west via a partnership with Amazon Games. Though it’s only been around in the US and Europe for a short time, it has over 200,000 viewers on Twitch right now and has beaten games like Dota 2, CS:GO, and PUBG in all-time number of concurrent players on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Destiny 2 Glitch Ruins The End Of The Season

Just for a second, imagine that you have been playing a game for the entirety of a season. You and your friends have been able to defeat all of your foes and complete all the challenges set for you, with the end goal of being given some narrative closure — and a sneak peek at what's next — at the end of the road. Then, to you and your buddies' dismay, that ending is completely ruined due to a technical error. This is exactly what happened for many players at the end of the current season of "Destiny 2," "Season of the Lost."
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Which is the Best Alliance in Elder Scrolls Online?

Wondering which Alliance to choose in Elder Scrolls Online? Here's what you need to know. Starting up an MMO can feel a little daunting; new lore to learn, mechanics to master, and rules to respect. With The Elder Scrolls Online, you're faced with some pretty major decisions straight out of the gate, not least of all which Alliance to choose.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Log into Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's very first event to earn some special rewards

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel may have landed on Android later than other platforms, but seeing that the game has been available on the Play Store for the last two weeks, it would appear that it's time to kick off the very first post-launch event. The limited-time Xyz Festival brings with it special Duel instructions, a new solo mode, as well as a new Structure Deck. The event will run from February 17th until the 24th, and those who sign in during this event will be rewarded with extra Gems and a festival bonus.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen unlocks in your timezone

Looking for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen unlock times? It's almost time to get torn into The Witch Queen after waiting for what feels like an eternity. As with all new seasons and expansions, there will be a lengthy period of downtime before you'll be able to play. There will likely be some big queues to join the game afterwards, too, so remember that patience is a virtue. Anyway, let's see when you can play Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'Love off the Grid': Spider Sighting and a Shower Mishap Lead to Tension in Exclusive Clip

Things continue to get wild on discovery+'s new series Love Off The Grid, and fan-favorite couple Jen and Charlie are hitting a few snags after moving in together. In an exclusive clip ahead of Sunday, Jan. 6's episode, Jen struggles to adapt to life off the grid in Charlie's remote North Carolina cabin. While the lack of bathroom privacy can be assuaged with some homemade breakfast from Charlie, a clogged water pipe makes showering impossible for Jen.
TV SERIES
Polygon

No relief in sight for European Lost Ark players facing long login queues

European players of the hit massively multiplayer game Lost Ark have faced long login queues since the game’s launch — and now developer Smilegate RPG and Western publisher Amazon Games have admitted that there isn’t much they can do to improve the situation, due to the inflexibility of the game’s architecture. In a blog post, Smilegate and Amazon said that they cannot expand capacity for the Europe Central region further.
VIDEO GAMES

