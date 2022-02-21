ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CNBC's Final Trades: AbbVie, Home Depot, Cisco Systems And This Undervalued Tech Major

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMn5T_0eKav8kT00

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) delivered another strong set of results earlier this month, with 13% EPS growth and dividend above 4%. “I like it in this market here,” Snipe added.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said that she loved Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) “adjacently to the housing market” and that the company had “already done the work” for building its ecommerce platform.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said Cisco Systems Inc’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock was down 10% year to date, and they had posted “a great quarter,” with $14 billion in backlog and the “third year in a row of 30% product order growth.” The company has announced another buyback and has a 2.7% dividend yield, Link added.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as his pick, saying he was “happy to see more recognition for how undervalued the company might be.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot Inc#Abbvie Inc#Cnbc#Odyssey Capital Advisors#Abbvie Inc Lrb Nyse#Abbv#Boston Private#Cisco Systems Inc#Csco#Amazon Com#Amzn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Idaho8.com

The 3G shutdown will affect everyday devices you probably own

The looming shutdown of 3G networks won’t just impact older phones. With AT&T’s 3G network shutting down next week, and other carriers following suit later this year, a range of products require updates to continue working, including some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems such as General Motors’ OnStar.
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
109K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy