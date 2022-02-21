ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soul Hackers 2 Announced, Release Set for August

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus officially announced Soul Hackers 2 and set its release date. The title will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC August 25, 2022 in Japan and August 26, 2022 in North America and Europe. The game was initially teased through a special promotional...

www.siliconera.com

