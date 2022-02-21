Robert Parish Throws Shade At Michael Jordan, Says He Was A Bad Teammate: "He Bullied All Those Guys. You Know What Bothered Me About That? They Didn’t Have The B***s To Say Anything About The Teammates."

Lamar Odom has made no secret of the fact that he wants ex-wife Khloé Kardashian back! The 42-year-old former LA Lakers star made the shocking confession on Celebrity Big Brother, which he is currently starring in. He first brought up the 37-year-old Good American founder when talking to fellow housemate Todrick Hall, telling the 36-year-old former American Idol star that he actually signed up to season 3 of the CBS reality TV show because he was hoping that Khloé would be in there. Woah!

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO