Lovie Smith says Texans could add 'a great quarterback' this offseason

(SportsRadio 610) - With the Texans still looking to make incremental improvements in the second year of their rebuild, a key focus is the quarterback position.

The quarterbacks on the Texans' roster now are Davis Mills, a third-round pick last year who was among the better rookie performers at the position last year; and Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler who has asked to be traded and is facing sexual misconduct allegations from more than 22 women in civil and criminal complaints.

Watson's legal situation for months has made it difficult to trade him. Recently-hired head coach Lovie Smith has said the team hopes there is a resolution to a Watson deal as soon as possible. Smith has also been complimentary of Mills, who projects to be the Texans' starting quarterback in 2022.

But Smith also spoke to longtime NFL writer Peter King last week and hinted as the Texans adding an elite quarterback (no offense to Mills) at some point this offseason.

"What gives me optimism is … I got a chance to see Davis Mills," Smith told King. "How many special quarterbacks are there out there? There’s a few. But there’s a lot of good quarterbacks. I think we will have a good quarterback for the Houston Texans. We have the third pick in the draft right now. There’s a possibility of us getting a great quarterback added to our team, or a lot of draft picks to get in more players. Something positive’s going to come out of that."

This is the first indication that the Texans could be eyeing a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, which general manager Nick Caserio has already gone on record saying he's opening to trading back for more picks.

The interesting thing about it is whether an elite quarterback exists in this draft, if there is one worth taking at No. 3 overall. If so, who would that be?

Malik Willis? Kenny Pickett? Matt Corral?

Do the Texans think any of these players have higher upside than Mills, or could be better than the incumbent right away?

Or, the Texans could still trade Watson before the draft and land multiple first round picks this year.

So much to consider over the next couple of months. The 2022 NFL Draft begins April 28.

Brandon Scott is the senior digital content coordinator for SportsRadio610.com.