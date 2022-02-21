ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Davidson County wrestlers Jonathan Hance, Tristan Hale win state championships

By Monica Holland, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO — A pair of Davidson County wrestlers won state championships on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

South Davidson's Tristan Hale and Central's Jonathan Hance, both seniors, claimed state titles at the NCHSAA championships in the 1A 120-pound and 3A 195-pound classes, respectively.

Hale defeated Rosman's Brandon Ropp by a 5-0 decision in the 1A  final, and Hance defeated Kings Mountain's Peyton Fisher by an 8-3 decision in the 3A final to give the grapplers their state crowns.

Hale finished the season undefeated at 49-0.

Hance wrapped up his high school wrestling career with a 43-2 season as a senior.

Other Davidson County wrestlers who made the podium at the 1A state championships include Thomasville's Carlos Vasquez (fourth place in 126) and Deshawn Holman (fourth place in 285), and South Davidson's Joseph Akers (second place in 182).

In the 3A state championships, North Davidson's Ian Murdock took fourth place in the 145-pound weight class.

