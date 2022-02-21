St. Joseph County sheriff's deputies honored for work in 2021

Two deputies at opposite ends of their professional careers were honored Thursday during the St. Joseph County Sheriff Department’s “Employee of the Year” ceremony.

Held at the FOP Lodge east of Centreville, one deputy from Uniformed Services (road patrol) and another from the department’s Correctional Division were recognized.

Undersheriff Jason Bingaman said road patrol deputy of the year is Kevin Penn. Meanwhile, Martin Mullendore was the recipient from the Correctional Division.

Bingaman said employee of the year is a longstanding tradition that he considers a highlight for all employees of the Centreville-based agency.

“We need to take the opportunity to celebrate our people and this is an occasion when we actually do that,” said Bingaman, a 14-year employee. “It gives us a chance to take time one day of the year and say, ‘Hey great job. We appreciate what you do.’”

Bingaman said recipients for the annual award had to have been honored at least once in the previous calendar year as employee of the month. He said employee of the year is chosen by a consensus of the department’s staff and not its administration. It’s customary each year that one deputy receives the honor from Uniformed Services Division and another from Correctional Division.

The prestige of employee of the year comes from the fact recipients were chosen by their peers and not their bosses, Bingaman noted.

“This is absolutely not Jason Bingaman picking his favorite people,” he said. “The neatest thing about this, in my opinion, is that the recognition comes from peers.”

Though he is not involved in the selection process, Bingaman said it’s his understanding that there’s rarely a slam dunk when it comes to employee of the year. It’s a meticulous process that involves considerable discussion and a fair amount of debate.

“Each sergeant goes to their shift and they talk it over, discussing who their shift would like,” he said. “Then there’s a meeting with all the sergeants in the department, and they just compare notes and eventually come to a consensus.”

Bingaman said more often than not, decisions on who receives the award are unanimous.

He said it’s important to him and Sheriff Mark Lillywhite that the agency’s employees work at a place where they are respected, acknowledged and appreciated.

Penn is assigned to general county patrol. He has been with the department since 2017.

In January 2021, Penn investigated an incident that began as a routine suspicious complaint. It evolved into a federal investigation and conviction of a Grand Rapids man for attempted sex trafficking of minors and enticement of minors.

Bingaman said Penn’s attention to detail and persistent investigation into the incident may have saved victims’ lives and removed a predator from the community.

Mullendore has been with the department since 2002 and is retiring at the end of the month.

Bingaman said Mullendore has served the community with compassion and hard work throughout his career.

“He is responsible for the safety and security at courthouse,” Bingaman said. “In addition, his ability to de-escalate agitated people in crisis, work through any problems he may encounter, and treat everyone with fairness and equality are just some of the reasons he was chosen for this award.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County sheriff's deputies honored for work in 2021