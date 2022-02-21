Disney+ Shocks With Dismal LGBTQ+ Inclusion, Drastically Trails Behind Other Streamers

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind, and Sweet Magnolias. Yesterday Netflix released its Global Weekly Top 10 for the week of Feb. 7-13, and the list is topped by Inventing Anna, the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series about New York City scam icon Anna Delvey, who convinced people who should have known better that she was a German heiress. The show was watched for a cumulative 77.3 million hours, the best performance for an English-language show since Inventing Anna star Julia Garner's other show, Ozark, reached the peak of its binge-watch moment a couple weeks ago. It's still No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list as of Wednesday, Feb. 16. It's followed in the top 5 by the same lineup from yesterday and Monday: reality dating show Love Is Blind at No. 2, romance drama Sweet Magnolias at No. 3, Korean zombie thriller All Of Us Are Dead — which is the most globally popular Netflix Original of 2022 so far by a considerable margin, and the third-most-watched show not in English in Netflix history — at No. 4, and crime thriller Ozark at No. 5.

