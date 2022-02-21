Police say man crossing Omaha street fatally hit; 1 arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An arrest was made a day after a man crossing a south Omaha street was hit by a car and killed, police said.

The crash happened before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in southeast Omaha between Highland and Spring Lake parks, according to a news release by police.

Police said man was crossing 24th Street when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, which fled without stopping. The victim — later identified as Tommy Tsosie, 43, of Omaha — was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

On Sunday, police arrested Santiago Paiz-Bautista, 20, of Omaha, on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.