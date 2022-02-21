Best cute cases for iPhone 13 in 2022

There’s plenty to be said about fabric and chair materials. Most office chairs have a wooden frame, aluminium base (often with wheels) and are upholstered with mesh or a mixed material fabric. Leather office chairs are a step above; they provide comfort and ergonomic support thanks to their structure yet have an elevated style due to the material. Genuine leather chairs are made with real leather, and they tend to be more expensive due to the material and the upkeep required. (You’ll want to research how to clean them before you wipe them down.) There are other types and subtypes of leather, including bonded leather, leatherette, and faux leather, all of which make the style more accessible. Bonded leather and leatherette fabrics are part genuine leather and part polyurethane leather; both look like the real thing but are a bit softer and can be made in a wider range of colors. Faux leather, of course, is not real in any way; it’s a PU alternative that feels almost like vinyl and is popular among vegans or eco-friendly clients.

