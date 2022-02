Say this for “The Endgame”: It knows what it has in Morena Bacarrin, an actor so immediately telegenic that making sure she has everyone’s attention is as simple as her walking into a room. As notorious mastermind Elena Federova, Baccarin commands her every scene in NBC’s newest drama with a sly grin and slightly raised eyebrow that usually spells disaster for those trying to test her. It’s a good thing, too, since most of her screen time in the first two episodes is limited to prowling a concrete holding cell — and because the rest of “The Endgame” gets fuzzier the further it gets from Elena as the planet everyone else orbits.

