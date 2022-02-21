ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s story before The Witch Queen, in 1,500 words

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestiny 2: The Witch Queen is nearly here, and it promises to be one of the biggest expansions the game has ever seen. But unlike with Destiny’s other expansions, a big draw for The Witch Queen is its story. Not only has Bungie been working to improve the Destiny universe over...

www.polygon.com

GamesRadar+

Skyrim player is killing the most annoying character every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases

A Skyrim player is killing its most annoying NPC every day until The Elder Scrolls 6 releases. That Skyrim character would, of course, be none other than Nazeem, esteemed citizen and rampant airhead of Whiterun. Just below, you can check out a video of the player in question slaying the annoying character after he utters one of his most most notoriously obnoxious lines.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Here are all of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s new Void abilities

While Destiny 2: The Witch Queen won’t add a new Darkness subclass to the game, the way Beyond Light added Stasis, it will change how the Light subclasses work. On Feb. 22, Destiny 2’s Void classes will change over to the Aspect and Fragment system that Stasis uses. This should make the class far more versatile and useful, customizable for each player.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fan Channels Nezuko's New Form in This Fierce Cosplay

From time to time, Nezuko has joined her brother in the deadly battles against the demons in Demon Slayer, but it was only in the latest arc that we were able to see the ultimate power of Tanjiro's sibling unleashed. Nearly killing the demon known as Daki, Nezuko was nearly lost to her demonic form as she came extremely close to chowing down on innocent bystanders. Now, one cosplayer has captured the monstrous transformation of the shonen sister.
COMICS
Collider

Exclusive 'Black Crab' Trailer Shows Noomi Rapace Trying to Transport a Mysterious Package In a Post-Apocalyptic World

With director Adam Berg's Black Crab arriving on Netflix March 18, Collider is happy to exclusively premiere the first trailer and new images from the Noomi Rapace film. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the Swedish action thriller follows six soldiers sent on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago without knowing what dangers lie ahead or who they can trust.
MOVIES
Polygon

When does Destiny 2: The Witch Queen go live?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is nearly here, and it’s bringing some major changes to Destiny 2, like a new weapon type, crafting, the biggest campaign we’ve seen in years, Void 3.0, and more. The official release date for the new expansion in Feb. 22, but exactly when can you jump in to give Savathun a beatdown on Tuesday?
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

Persona sister series Soul Hackers is getting a sequel in August

While the world waits for more news of what Atlus has planned for Persona’s 25th anniversary, the publisher has instead announced Soul Hackers 2, a game that is not Persona 6 but still pretty damn cool. A welcome surprise in its own right, Soul Hackers 2 is a sequel...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Officially Orders Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reached every expectation fans had for season two and then went beyond them. For the past few months, the show has kept fans on edge as Tanjiro took on new battles and unlocked more power. Now, fans have been assured more of his adventurers are on the way, and we have season three to thank for it all.
COMICS
PC Gamer

Tactics RPG Battle Brothers gets a free DLC with dissection and praying

Of Flesh and Faith is coming to Battle Brothers next month, a free DLC that'll add two new origins and a suite of events and equipment to suit both. "These two origins – the Oathtakers and the Anatomists – will be the most detailed origins in the game to date," say Overhype Studios. "They both come with unique mechanics, new equipment, new character backgrounds, their very own story events, and even a custom-tailored banner each."
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dead By Daylight’ developer may be working on a spin-off dating simulator

Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has filed a trademark for what looks like a spin-off dating simulator. Whilst no such romantic spin-off of the asymmetrical multiplayer game has been confirmed, a trademark filing at the United States Patent and Trademark Office appears to confirm that such a game is being looked at by Behaviour Interactive.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Feb. 18-21

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out on a big bluff looking over the Winding Cove.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Walton Goggins will star in the Fallout TV show

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Fallout TV show, the next big video game adaptation to hit streaming, has another major piece attached: Walton Goggins (Justified, The Righteous Gemstones) will be starring in the series, Deadline reported Friday. We already knew the show was being produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Now or Never Board Game, Sequel to Near and Far, Announced

Now or Never, the sequel to the popular board game Near and Far, has been announced by Red Raven Games. The new asymmetrical board game is the third in the Arzium Storybook Series by Ryan Laukat and Red Raven Games and takes place hundreds of years after Near and Far. In Now or Never, players will attempt to rebuild their ancestral home after a twenty-year exile due to strange monsters emerging from a crystal meteorite that crashed nearby. Now or Never combines economics gameplay with exploration, as players build up their section of the village to gain resources and coins. Those coins can be spent on specialists that can help the character in different ways, or on building up the village that in turn generates more resources for the players. Each of the four characters in the game have different abilities, and spend their turn exploring the map, fighting monsters, and trying to rescue villagers and return them to their village. You can check out an extended trailer and explanation about the game in the video below:
HOBBIES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Megami Tensei spinoff Soul Hackers 2 is coming to Steam at release

The ever-popular Shin Megami Tensei series of games has a new spinoff coming, Soul Hackers 2. The JRPG will hit Steam and a bunch of consoles on August 26, 2022. It'll follow the story of a war between two factions of devil summoners, the Yagaratsu and the Phantom Society, and two supernatural beings that enter the human world to intervene in that war to avert an apocalypse.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Horizon Forbidden West guide: Tallneck locations

In this Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck map location guide, we’ll show you the location of all five Tallnecks throughout the Daunt and the Forbidden West. Horizon Forbidden West Tallnecks are the plodding, giraffe-like creatures you might remember from the first game (or the new Lego set). When you climb to their heads and override them, they’ll reveal a large swatch of nearby points of interest. Finding and overriding all of the will earn you the All Tallnecks Overridden Trophy.
VIDEO GAMES

