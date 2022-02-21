ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street Fighter 6 announced in short teaser trailer

By Oli Welsh
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has announced Street Fighter 6 in a short teaser trailer shown at the end of the Capcom Pro Tour esports event. It’s the first official confirmation of the fighting game sequel, although it has long been known to be in development. The trailer is scant on detail...

ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Officially Orders Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reached every expectation fans had for season two and then went beyond them. For the past few months, the show has kept fans on edge as Tanjiro took on new battles and unlocked more power. Now, fans have been assured more of his adventurers are on the way, and we have season three to thank for it all.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Capcom countdown teaser has Street Fighter and Resident Evil fans speculating

Capcom has launched a teaser website counting down to a reveal later this week. As you can see just below, Capcom announced the brand new teaser website just earlier today on February 14, in the early hours of the morning. The teaser website is counting down the days and hours until whatever it is the publisher has up their sleeve, but the timer will stop this Sunday at 10 p.m. PT and 1 a.m. ET/6 a.m. GMT on Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

When does Destiny 2: The Witch Queen go live?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is nearly here, and it’s bringing some major changes to Destiny 2, like a new weapon type, crafting, the biggest campaign we’ve seen in years, Void 3.0, and more. The official release date for the new expansion in Feb. 22, but exactly when can you jump in to give Savathun a beatdown on Tuesday?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Following the behemoth news that Microsoft will be acquiring Activision for $68 billion, it was reported that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is quietly in the works. The report comes from Bloomberg, citing “people familiar with the matter.” Given the outlet’s track record (and the fact that other sources corroborated it), we’re inclined to believe it.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Cuphead Show! team grappled with the animation’s racist history from the start

Like its video game source material, Netflix’s The Cuphead Show! takes heavy influence from the American Golden Age of Animation — the early-20th-century era that popularized sound cartoons and gave birth to iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Popeye, and Bugs Bunny. It is also an era of animation notoriously riddled with racist caricatures. When the game came out, Cuphead was met with criticism for divorcing the art style from the loaded context of the 1930s.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Street Fighter 6 is apparently being revealed at the end of Capcom's mystery countdown timer

Street Fighter 6 is reportedly being unveiled very soon. That's according to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, from comments made on the latest episode of his GrubbSnax live show. "It's Street Fighter 6," Grubb flatly stated when asked about the possibility of a new entry in the fighting franchise being unveiled at the end of a countdown timer initiated by Capcom earlier this week.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Baldur’s Gate 3 should launch in 2023, Larian says

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available in early access for 16 months, don’t expect Larian Studios’ highly anticipated role-playing game to make a full launch in 2022. “Right now our expectation is that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released out of Early Access in 2023,” the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Street Fighter 6 Report Leaks Reveal Date

Street Fighter 6 is going to be revealed very soon, according to a new report. Recently, Capcom launched a new website with a mysterious countdown clock that will end on February 20. And as some fans have speculated, this will conclude with a Street Fighter 6 reveal on Monday. It's unclear if this reveal will be accompanied with a release date, but considering the current rumors are that the game isn't very far away from releasing, we wouldn't be surprised if Capcom, at the very least, provides a release window. Meanwhile, rumors suggest the game will not be PlayStation exclusive like Street Fighter 5, and will rather come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Kimetsu no Yaiba' Season 3 Release Window, Arc, Other Details Confirmed By Ufotable

Ufotable, the Japanese animation studio behind the hit anime series "Demon Slayer," has confirmed that Tanjiro and friends will return on screen for the series' third season along with the release of the first key visual to celebrate the announcement. Unfortunately, the team has not revealed the release window of...
COMICS
Variety

How “The Cuphead Show!” Brings the Golden Age of Animation to the Modern Day

Click here to read the full article. When the video game “Cuphead” was released in 2017, it became something of an instant classic in the animation community. Studio MDHR’s shoot ‘em up indie platformer, in which players take control of the title character as he goes on a quest to defeat the devil, is a loving tribute to the Golden Age of animation, with graphics that mimic the rubber hose style of the earliest Mickey Mouse and Fleischer Studios shorts. Even Dave Wasson, who doesn’t normally play video games, kept his eye on the game when it was first announced...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Crunchyroll is now on Nintendo Switch

While the Nintendo Switch has been an absolute boon for indie games and ports of incredible Wii U titles no one knew existed, it’s weirdly lagged behind its console brethren in streaming apps. There is nary a Netflix app to be found, and Switch owners with more esoteric tastes like Formula 1, or whatever Tubi is, are pretty much out of luck.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Fan artists have gotten sucked in by Kirby’s Mouthful Mode

A Nintendo Direct reliably gives us new games to be excited about, and February’s episode was no exception. Maybe the most memorable announcement came with some footage of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, set to be released on Switch on March 25. The pink hero is getting some quite flexible new powers, ones that seem expansive in their reach, allowing Kirby to ... cover some new ground. Of course, I’m talking about the gift that is Mouthful Mode, a new power that lets Kirby inhale enormous objects and then conform to their shape. It looks a lot like Saran Wrap over leftovers, or a python eating a cow but in, like, a cute way.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite Forge mode supposedly leaked in new in-depth video

Halo Infinite is slowly making its way out. First developer 343 Industries released the multiplayer mode, then the campaign, but co-op and Forge, Halo’s creative mode that allows players to make custom maps, are still due sometime in the future. While we don’t know exactly when Forge might arrive, a new video on YouTube purports to have leaked footage of the mode, and it shows off some potential features.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Walton Goggins will star in the Fallout TV show

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Fallout TV show, the next big video game adaptation to hit streaming, has another major piece attached: Walton Goggins (Justified, The Righteous Gemstones) will be starring in the series, Deadline reported Friday. We already knew the show was being produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa...
TV SERIES

