AT&T shutting down 3G service, could impact millions

By Danielle Seat
WPTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T plans to permanently shut down all 3G services as they say they are making room for their new 5G services. Starting Tuesday, all devices using the 3G service will no longer work. The changes could impact...

#At T#Medical Devices
