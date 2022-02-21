ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German retailer sees Intel's motherboard revenue surpass AMD's for the first time in years

By Rob Thubron
TechSpot
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat just happened? In the eternal processor war between Intel and AMD, team blue has scored a win—to an extent. German retailer Mindfactory reports that Intel’s motherboard revenue has passed AMD’s for the first time in years, though it still lags behind when it comes to the total number of units...

www.techspot.com

Reuters

Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O), its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

AMD Sets All-Time CPU Market Share Record as Intel Gains in Desktop and Notebook PCs

The Mercury Research CPU market share results are in for the fourth quarter of 2021, showing that AMD now comprises 25.6% of the overall x86 market, its highest share ever, partially on the strength of its increasing gaming console shipments. That beats AMD's prior overall record of 25.3% that it reached 15 years ago in 2006. Meanwhile, Intel has gained unit share in desktop and notebook PCs as it continues to wrest some of its losses back from AMD. However, Intel continues to slowly lose share in the lucrative server market.
COMPUTERS
Seekingalpha.com

AMD shares are gaining again after January's sell-off. Is now the time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) suffered along with the general market during the swoon that gripped most of January, undoing gains recorded late in 2021 amid optimism that the semiconductor giant could cash in on the ongoing chip shortage. However, a strong earnings report has allowed the stock to bounce off of multi-month lows. Is now the time to buy as the company looks to shake off worries of higher interest rates to capture demand for its products?
STOCKS
TechRadar

AMD’s next-gen Zen 4 CPUs could arrive in July to steal Intel’s Raptor Lake thunder

AMD’s next-gen Zen 4 desktop CPUs could be out much earlier than we thought, and indeed might just be revealed at Computex in June. This theory has been floated by hardware leaker Greymon55, who simply tweeted ‘Zen 4 Q4’ with a big cross next to it, indicating that this previously expected launch timeframe is no longer the case. Remember, all AMD has officially said is that what’ll presumably be Ryzen 7000 models will arrive in the second half of 2022, and that has recently been confirmed as still on track.
COMPUTERS
Lisa Su
CNET

Best Buy, Target, and Walmart highly likely to have a PS5 restock soon

Two full weeks have passed since the last PS5 restock, which is the longest period we've had between drops in a very long time. Sony made it clear PS5 restocks would slow down after Christmas due to shortages, which means to ensure maximum profitability retailers are changing tactics. There are multiple reports of Target stores with more than 30 consoles waiting to be sold, while Best Buy's regular restock window is expected to include bundles of accessories instead of just the console. Walmart, a retailer with a history of tons of restocks during the holiday season, has also not had a restock in quite a while. All three of these retailers could start selling consoles in the next day or so, based on previous activity.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings...
RETAIL
CNET

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Where to Look if you Missed the Big GameStop Event

After a long dry spell, GameStop opened its doors nationwide today and welcomed in anyone chasing down an Xbox Series X restock. While it's been relatively easy to find the less expensive Xbox Series S available all over the place, the more capable Xbox Series X has been a lot more challenging to track down. Unfortunately, this restock wasn't available at every single GameStop in the US so not everyone had an equal opportunity to score a console. There's been no other announced Xbox Series X restock events today, but that doesn't mean this will be the only one. A "surprise" restock in the afternoon could happen at Best Buy or Walmart, based on previous activity.
RETAIL
Tom's Hardware

Intel: Sapphire Rapids with HBM Is 2X Faster than AMD's Milan-X

Intel's fourth Generation Xeon Scalable 'Sapphire Rapids' processors can get a massive performance uplift from on-package HBM2E memory in memory-bound workloads, the company revealed on Thursday. The Sapphire Rapids CPUs with on-package HBM2E are about 2.8 times faster when compared to existing AMD EPYC 'Milan' and Intel Xeon Scalable 'Ice Lake' processors. More importantly, Intel is confident enough to say that its forthcoming part is two times faster than AMD's upcoming EPYC 'Milan-X.'
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel unveils 3,600-watt ASIC Bitcoin mining rig

In brief: Intel's first ASIC mining solution isn't quite as powerful or as efficient as existing offerings from companies like Bitmain, MicroBT, and Canaan. However, the company seems determined to develop increasingly energy-efficient solutions that it believes would help reduce the environmental impact of mining Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies.
COMPUTERS
Sourcing Journal

Reopening the ‘Experience Economy’ Fuels January Retail Sales

Click here to read the full article. Strong January sales reflect “the optimism and eagerness for the year ahead,” Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRalph Lauren Has Big Plans for Brick-and-MortarWhy Versace's High-Fashion Style Is Going to Cost MoreHere's Why Merchandise Margin Trends Could Reverse in 2022Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
9to5Mac

Apple’s first new UK retail store in 8 years in the works

It’s been eight years since Apple unveiled its last retail in the United Kingdom. Now, it appears the company is readying another store in the region. As reported by Michael Steeber in his latest Tabletops newsletter, Apple has begun hiring for a brand new store in Greater London, which will be the first new store location in the UK since Apple Edinburgh opened in 2014.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Callaway Embraces Tech to Expand Its Reach for Golf Enthusiasts; Under Armour’s D2C Revenue Shifts

Today in retail, Callaway adds tech and entertainment capabilities to its golf equipment and apparel expertise while Under Armour shoppers return to stores. Plus, anticipation builds for Walmart’s upcoming Q4 earnings report and Central Retail announces a $3 billion spending plan that includes adding new stores and increasing the use of technology.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Intel Is Approaching Support And Needs To See A Bounce: What's Next?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower Friday and are now nearing a support level that has been able to hold in the past. The company recently highlighted its 2022 and long-term growth strategy at its investor meet.
STOCKS

