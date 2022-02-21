German retailer sees Intel's motherboard revenue surpass AMD's for the first time in years

Two full weeks have passed since the last PS5 restock, which is the longest period we've had between drops in a very long time. Sony made it clear PS5 restocks would slow down after Christmas due to shortages, which means to ensure maximum profitability retailers are changing tactics. There are multiple reports of Target stores with more than 30 consoles waiting to be sold, while Best Buy's regular restock window is expected to include bundles of accessories instead of just the console. Walmart, a retailer with a history of tons of restocks during the holiday season, has also not had a restock in quite a while. All three of these retailers could start selling consoles in the next day or so, based on previous activity.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO