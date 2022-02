On the surface, it would appear that it's happened: the largest and most complex semiconductor chip known to man has been turned to Bitcoin mining — all 850,000 cores of it. At least, that's the impression that the marketing department at NuMiner must've intended to give when they created their NuMiner NM440 press releases. The result? An impressive piece of mean, green machinery that claims a competitor-demolishing 440 TH/s in Bitcoin mining.

BITCOIN ・ 13 DAYS AGO