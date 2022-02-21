ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Neymar keen to play in MLS

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Paris St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar would like to play in the United States-based Major League Soccer for at least a season before he calls time on his career. Neymar, who is under contract at PSG until June 2025, said...

