A lingering Achilles injury wasn’t enough to slow down Elliot Washington II on Sunday as he participated in the first leg of the Under Armour Next football prospect camp in Miami. The recent Alabama commit is already viewed as one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class but decided to push through a little bit of pain to prove his toughness among a slew of other elite prospects.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO