This unexpected offensive edge will give Nets an advantage in playoffs

Savannah James, Mary J. Blige, Lori Harvey, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry and more!. Sports took centerstage this weekend as a host of your favorite celebrity athletes and entertainers took over Cleveland, Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Everyone from Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish and Usher, to Ludacris, Adele and Jennifer Hudson were on hand to cheer on today’s most talented NBA superstars and rising playmakers, while also celebrating the league’s most respected pioneers and history makers. The week even saw several unforgettably heartwarming moments as LeBron James and Steph Curry teamed up to bring home the win, shortly after being honored alongside fellow icons like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Dennis Rodman, Kevin Garnett, Reggie Miller, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson and so many more, as 75 of the NBA’s greatest.
