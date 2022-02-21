ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streets of Matlock ‘a river’ after Storm Franklin flooding

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
Streets in Matlock, Derbyshire, were “a river” after heavy rains brought by Storm Franklin hit the town.

Matlock Town Council has urged people not to travel to the area as videos posted on social media showed streets flooded with more than a foot of water.

Posting footage on Twitter, Phil Gregory described the town centre as “a river”.

“It’s probably only a foot or two deep in truth, but enough to wreck businesses… it’s just really terrible and the rain is continuing,” the 48-year-old said in the video.

Mr Gregory, who is from the nearby village of Darley Dale and runs the local marketing agency Peak District SEO, criticised the Government for not acting after severe floods hit the town in November 2019.

“My heart goes out to the business owners who are still recovering from lockdown measures and the previous flooding a couple of years ago,” he said.

“My message to the Government is: take action now, stop building on flood plains and help small businesses and homeowners in the long term with proper flood defences.”

Matlock Town Council said in a statement posted to Facebook: “Between the water level, ferociously high winds, continued rain and road closures we urge people not to travel unless absolutely necessary, in particular, do not visit Matlock at the present time.”

