Lithuania aims to boost defence spending in response to Ukraine crisis -PM

By Metro US
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS (Reuters) – The Lithuanian government plans to increase military spending as it looks to beef up its defences amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on...

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
#Ukraine#Gross Domestic Product#Vilnius#Reuters#Lithuanian#Russian#Defence Minster#Nato
Reuters

Ukraine receives anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Sunday received a consignment of Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition by plane from Lithuania, the defense ministry in Kyiv said. Earlier on Sunday two other planes delivered about 180 tonnes of ammunition from the United States, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said. Ukraine...
MILITARY
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS

