Kansas City, KS

Medical Examiner: Motorcycle driver shot before Kansas City crash

 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY(AP) — What appeared to be a deadly motorcycle crash turned into a homicide investigation after a medical examiner determined the driver had...

Little Apple Post

Police ID Kansas man, teen who died in Missouri crash

PLATTE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victims as 37-year-old Howard Alden of Salina and 14-year-old Kenneth Powell, according to Major Erik Holland with the Platte County Missouri Sheriff's Department. According to the sheriff, just before 10a.m. Sunday, a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country driven by...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

KC police ID victims in fatal shooting that injured 5-year-old

KANSAS CITY(AP) — Police have identified a man and woman killed in a shooting in Kansas City that also critically wounded a 5-year-old boy. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday at an intersection between the Santa Fe and Oak Park West neighborhoods, police said. Arriving officers were pointed to a vehicle in a parking lot where they found 34-year-old Jermaine Jackson and 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford and Pettiford’s 5-year-old son inside, all suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

2 from Manhattan hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident on Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan. A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jason Holley, 48 of Junction City, made a left turn in front of a northbound 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Batuel Salazar, 63, of Manhattan, at the intersection of Fairchild Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Riley County Police Department activity.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

2 Kan. men accused of beating victim to death with a pipe

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal attack and have two suspects in custody. Just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of N. Seneca after a caller reported a person was being beaten on the Seneca Street bridge, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas City triple shooting: Child wounded, man and woman dead

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man and woman were shot dead and a young child was critically wounded in an overnight shooting in Kansas City, police there said. Police were called just before 1 a.m. Monday to an intersection between the Santa Fe and Oak Park West neighborhoods for reports of a shooting, according to a news release issued by Kansas City police. Arriving officers were pointed to a vehicle in a parking lot. Inside the vehicle, police found the two adults and a boy under the age of 10 with gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Ex-KC officer remains free amid manslaughter appeal

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City detective convicted of fatally shooting a Black man will remain free on bond while his conviction is appealed, a judge ruled Tuesday. Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs ruled that Eric DeValkenaere, who is white, can stay out of prison during the appeal of his conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report February 22-23

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CASSANDRA POTTER, 49, Manhattan, Theft of property or services; < $1500 w/2 or 2 or more conv w/in 5 yrs; Shoplifting(3x); Bond $15,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police find Kansas officer's Taser taken during burglary

SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who was in possession of police property missing since December of 2020. On Monday night, officers were sent to the 700 block of N. Fourth Street in Salina after report of suspicious activity. Once there, they made contact with Shadd Boese, 47, of Salina, who was in the driver's seat of a Toyota Land Cruiser, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Community Policy