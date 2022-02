March Madness came one week early Tuesday, thanks to a UConn-Villanova men’s basketball game that was played with post-season electricity. Fox Sports broadcaster Kevin Kugler recognized immediately that this game had far more intensity than a normal regular-season game and provided the energy that this game deserved. Kugler also does NFL games for Fox, is one of the network’s under-rated voices, and supplied big-game enthusiasm from start to finish.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO