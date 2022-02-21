SD Governor Kristi Noem Critical of Marijuana Rules
A number of marijuana related bills are still making their way through the South...wnax.com
Unreal... she needs to take her personal feelings out of it and do as the people say. The people have spoken, get out of the way or you will get the boot. Power has gone to her head just like 98% of the politicians. They forget they work for us and do what they think is best and that usually involves lining their own pockets.
She doesn't WANT it and is not respecting the will of the people. I won't vote for her again because of this. She picks and chooses with total disregard for US
Would she rather money stay in the black market? With recreational use, it’s a tax generating source. Money that could spent on things that are beneficial to the state for everyone.
