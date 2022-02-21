ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Man killed, woman seriously injured in St. Joseph train-vehicle crash

A man died; a woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a train crashed into a minivan attempting to clear railroad tracks...

