ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumansburg, NY

Trumansburg and Ulysses to manage Camp Barton as state park

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago

The Town of Ulysses and Village of Trumansburg may become the stewards of Camp Barton, a boy scout camp on Cayuga Lake, as discussed in a meeting between local officials and the New York State Office of Parks on Tuesday.

Conversations at the Tuesday, February 15 meeting between local and state officials seems to point to the Town of Ulysses and Village of Trumansburg being interested in managing Camp Barton, according to Ithaca Voice.

The next step in the process involves a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between local municipalities and State Parks. The Office of State Parks have previously stated it has the funds to buy Camp Barton but not to manage it, hence the potential selection of Ulysses and Trumansburg to do so.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

United Way of Cayuga County receives $10,000 donation from FingerLakes1.com

2/22/22. A day presumed to be filled with good fortune. This year, a bit of folklore turned out to be true for the United Way of Cayuga County. On February 14, Sydney Radka, VP of Client Services at FingerLakes1.com, reached out to the United Way of Cayuga County after receiving a newsletter containing their annual campaign update. She shared with Julisa Stone, United Way Marketing and Campaign Coordinator, that the FingerLakes1.com team had seen that the 2021-22 Campaign was incredibly close to reaching its goal, and that they wanted to participate and support it.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan Diner under new ownership with updated menu options

The Penn Yan Diner, believed to be the oldest diner in Yates County, is welcoming two young couples as its new owners. The nearly 100-year-old diner is now owned by Cameron Mills, Alicia Avellaneda, Anna Sweet, and Nate Salpeter, according to The Chronicle Express. Mills, Avellaneda, and Sweet all grew up in Penn Yan. Florida native Salpeter reportedly fell in love with Penn Yan after exploring the area with his wife, Sweet.
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Victor Farmington Library eyes relocation, expansion

In response to rapid residential growth and escalating demands for state-of-the-art services, Victor Farmington Library leaders will soon unveil plans for a new 24,000 square-foot facility at 160 School St. in the village of Victor. The library’s existing 8,900-square-foot facility at 15 W. Main St. was designed in 1996 to...
VICTOR, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Conesus Lake ice jam causes flooding, local response hindered by DEC

Crews on Conesus Lake are having a tough time combatting ice jam flooding due to restrictions from New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Despite Livingston County residents reporting flooding on their properties, a protected nesting site of two bald eagles downstream is preventing a swift response from local authorities, according to News10 NBC.
CONESUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumansburg, NY
FingerLakes1.com

GTC Board to hold quarterly meeting in-person and online

The Genesee Transportation Council (GTC), the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region, will hold one of its quarterly Board meetings on Thursday, February 24, at 8:30 a.m. at RGRTA, located at 1372 East Main Street in Rochester. Each Board meeting is open to the public. A public...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Fajans-Turner joins race for NY-22, seventh Democrat seeking nomination

Another Democrat has joined the race for New York’s newly-redrawn 22nd Congressional District. Vanessa Fajans-Turner, a Democrat from Ithaca, is running for congress in the district that includes Geneva and the majority of Seneca County, minus Waterloo. She is the seventh candidate seeking the Democratic nomination ahead of the June primary, according to Finger Lakes Times.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

First meeting of the Newark Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Local Planning Committee scheduled for March 1

The Newark Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Local Planning Committee (LPC) will have its first meeting at the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Conference Center, 131 Drumlin Court, Newark, NY at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The Village of Newark is the recipient of the $10 million New York State DRI award for the Finger Lakes region, which will propel the transformation of Downtown Newark.
NEWARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Cayuga Lake#Ithaca Voice#The Office Of State Parks#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

NYS extends authority to create COVID-19 regulations

New York State has officially extended its authority to keep mask mandate requirements in place, the Department of Health announced on Tuesday. The extension does not mean New Yorkers will be required to wear masks again- rather, it renews the state’s authority to issue and enforce COVID-19 protocols until April 22, according to WETM.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

SUNY grant supports health care, manufacturing workforce programs at Cayuga Community College

Cayuga Community College has received a new grant supporting the implementation of three workforce-related credentials offering dynamic training opportunities in manufacturing and health care. Through the credential programs, members of the workforce can capitalize on short-term training pathways to enhance skills needed to succeed in today’s manufacturing and health care...
CAYUGA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

PHOTO: Keuka Lake Bluegill

Bob Kurz is an avid local scuba diver who routinely captures amazing photos from beneath the surface of the Finger Lakes. Here’s one that was taken back in October of a bluegill who stopped to pose for a close-up.
PHOTOGRAPHY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca County is requesting residents complete a broadband survey to assess the availability of quality internet services

The Seneca County municipal government is part of a statewide project aimed to better understand your experience with and access to broadband. Seneca County is requesting residents complete this survey to ensure accurate representation of broadband needs within the community. Please visit www.senecacountybroadband.com by March 18, 2022 to complete the...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
FingerLakes1.com

Majority of Cayuga County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated residents, says health director

The majority of Cayuga County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations so far this year have been either unvaccinated or vaccinated residents who haven’t gotten the booster, says public health director Kathleen Cuddy. Since January 1, 2022, 142 people in Cayuga County have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 142, half were...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

“Possessing Harriet” opens February 24

Field trips aren’t usually part of the preparation for student actors in SUNY Cortland’s Performing Arts Department. Yet the four students taking the stage in the upcoming campus production of “Possessing Harriet” said they found inspiration when they traveled to the historic underground railroad site at the estate of abolitionist Gerrit Smith in Peterboro, N.Y., that helped them bring their characters to life.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Finger Lakes Health reaches crisis point in care amid staff shortages

Finger Lakes Health (FLH) facilities in Yates County have reached a crisis point in elder and mental health care. “A staffing problem has evolved into a crisis for John D. Kelly Clinic with the resignation of three out of four therapists in mid-January,” reads the report submitted to the county legislature by George Roets, Director of Community Services. The report was written in early February regarding outpatient services at Penn Yan’s Soliders & Sailors Memorial Hospital, according to The Chronicle Express.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Folk recommended for re-appointment as Seneca County Republican election commissioner

Waterloo’s Tiffany Folk has been recommended by the Seneca County Republican Party Chairman Tom Fox for re-appointment as Seneca County Republican Election Commissioner. Folk’s re-appointment to a new, four-year term was approved by the county Board of Supervisors’ Government Operations Committee at their Tuesday, February 22 meeting. The full board will vote on Folk’s re-appointment on March 8, according to Finger Lakes Times.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

DEC announces 2021 was safest-ever season for New York hunters

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today that the 2021 hunting seasons in New York were the safest ever, with the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since record-keeping began. DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECO) investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents (HRSIs) in 2021, including one fatality.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Pines of Perinton residents sound alarm on poor living conditions

Residents of the Pines of Perinton affordable housing complex are sounding the alarm on unsanitary living conditions. New York State Sen. Samra Brouk and Assemblymember Jennifer Lunsford toured the units on Monday, February 20 after residents’ complaints about rodents, water damage, and mold have reportedly gone ignored, according to 13Wham News.
PERINTON, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy