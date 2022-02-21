Trumansburg and Ulysses to manage Camp Barton as state park

The Town of Ulysses and Village of Trumansburg may become the stewards of Camp Barton, a boy scout camp on Cayuga Lake, as discussed in a meeting between local officials and the New York State Office of Parks on Tuesday.

Conversations at the Tuesday, February 15 meeting between local and state officials seems to point to the Town of Ulysses and Village of Trumansburg being interested in managing Camp Barton, according to Ithaca Voice.

The next step in the process involves a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between local municipalities and State Parks. The Office of State Parks have previously stated it has the funds to buy Camp Barton but not to manage it, hence the potential selection of Ulysses and Trumansburg to do so.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).