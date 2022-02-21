ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Portugal’s drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBjt3_0eKalapM00
FILE - The ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, rise above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought, near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Portugal's winter drought is getting worse, with the national weather agency reporting Monday that 91% of the country is enduring "severe" or "extreme" drought conditions. (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha, File)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse, with the national weather agency reporting Monday that 91% of the country is enduring “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions.

It added that no significant rainfall is expected for the rest of the month, while temperatures are forecast to remain above normal and the drought worsens.

The Portuguese government is already restricting the use of reservoirs for hydroelectric power production, in order to save water for public consumption, and farmers are asking for financial aid because of a lack of grass for their livestock.

Periods of droughts aren’t unusual in Portugal, but the country has witnessed an increase in their frequency over the past 20-30 years, IPMA scientists say.

The most recent droughts were in 2005, 2012 and 2017.

Scientists estimate that Portugal will see a drop in average annual rainfall of 20% to 40% by the end of the century.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Ghost village emerges from the deep as drought empties reservoir

A ghost village which has been submerged underwater in north-west Spain for the past 30 years has become an eerie tourist attraction after the ruins were revealed when a drought nearly emptied a reservoir. The village of Aceredo in Spain's Galicia region was flooded in 1992 to create the Alto...
WORLD
Phys.org

Spain, Portugal hit by winter drought

In central Portugal, a sustained drought has revealed the ruins of a village that was totally submerged underwater when a large reservoir was created nearly 70 years ago. "I have never seen that!" says Carlos Perdigao, 76, as he gazes at the ruined stone houses of Vilar which were swallowed up by the Zezere river when a dam was opened in 1954.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Drought conditions worsen as 98% of the state is experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Conditions have been dry as of late and continue to get dryer as we have seen very little in the way of snow or rain since July 1st of last year. In Fact, according to drought.gov, 2022 has started off as the 18th driest year in 128 years with 98 percent of the state now considered abnormally dry with 74 percent seeing moderate drought conditions and 14 percent experiencing a severe drought. So what does this mean as far as impacts go? With abnormally dry conditions rangeland conditions decline. If things don’t improve and move into the moderate drought category pasture and crop growth are stunted and surface water levels decline. The next level down when conditions continue to worsen is the severe drought. The impacts become much worse as crop yields become low, ethanol production decreases and plants begin to close. There is also an increase in wildfire activity and mandatory surface water irrigation restrictions are usually implemented.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate crisis blamed as extreme winter drought devastates crops in Spain and Portugal

In north-western Spain, the sight of roofs emerging from the surface of the water in the Lindoso reservoir is not uncommon at the height of particularly dry summers, but since the lake was first created three decades ago, this winter is the first time the flooded village of Aceredo has been revealed in its entirety.The decrepit old stone works of the village are an indication of the extent of the severe winter drought impacting Spain and Portugal, which is now devastating crops after more than two months with no rain.While 10 per cent of Spain has officially been declared as...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Hydroelectric Power#Reservoirs#Lisbon#Ap#Portuguese#Ipma
Post Register

High pressure system dominates region, may worsen drought

KLAMATH FALLS, Oregon — Most people quickly abandoned their attempts at “dry January” this year, but not the atmosphere over the northeastern Pacific Ocean. A stubborn region of high pressure hundreds of miles wide has parked itself over the U.S. West Coast, deflecting the winter storms the region so desperately needs to improve its drought situation.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
New York Post

Drone footage captures sunken Spanish village rising from dry reservoir

Drone footage showed a ghost village that has emerged as drought has nearly emptied a dam on the Spanish-Portuguese border, which is drawing crowds of tourists with its eerie, grey ruins. With the reservoir at 15% of its capacity, details of a life frozen in 1992, when the Aceredo village...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
BGR.com

A brand new species of dinosaur was just discovered and it is massive

A new dinosaur discovery has helped unearth a new species of titanosaur called Abditosaurus kuehnei. The creature is a semiarticulated dinosaur. The scientists responsible for the discovery believe the skeleton to be over 70.5 million years old. They published the results of their study in Nature Ecology & Evolution earlier this year. The study includes a detailed description of the team’s findings, as well as a breakdown of why this find is so important.
WILDLIFE
CBS News

Photo captures Mount Etna eruption creating rare volcanic storm, sending dramatic lightning streaks across the sky

A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily. A volcano expert with Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with volcanoes located near the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

These Animals Are Feasting on the Ruins of an Extinct World

Karasik, the largest underwater mountain in the Arctic, was meant to be dead. Volcanically, it is. But biologically, it’s home to a teeming community of creatures, surviving in an environment with barely any food, through means that no one expected. The mountain lies 300 kilometers from the North Pole,...
ANIMALS
Vox

The extinction crisis that no one’s talking about

Your morning coffee is in a perilous state. There are just two species of coffee plants on which the entire multibillion-dollar industry is based: One of them is considered poor-tasting, and the other, which you’re likely familiar with, is threatened by climate change and a deadly fungal disease. Thankfully...
TheConversationAU

Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Volcanic lightning streaks sky over fiery Mount Etna

ROME (AP) — A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily. A volcano expert with Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with volcanoes located near the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tourists Flocked to Witness This Amazing Desert Oasis in Peru

The only natural desert oasis in South America is buried among Peru's greatest sand dunes in a vast desert. Huacachina, right behind Machu Picchu, is one of Peru's most popular tourist destinations, and it's home to fantastic local mythology. Huacachina's Legend. According to Huacachina's legend, the oasis was created by...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

769K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy