Two killed, one in critical condition, after crash on Shelby Drive, police say

Helicopter crashes: (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after an accident Monday morning at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma.

Memphis police said a third victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates one vehicle lost control and hit a utility pole, MPD said.

Police previously shut down all eastbound lanes on Shelby Drive between Tchulahoma and Getwell due to the investigation.

For alternate routes, drivers can travel southbound on Chevron and northbound on Sugar Creek from Shelby Drive.

©2022 Cox Media Group