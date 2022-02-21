ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Two killed, one in critical condition, after crash on Shelby Drive, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Helicopter crashes: (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after an accident Monday morning at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma.

Memphis police said a third victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates one vehicle lost control and hit a utility pole, MPD said.

Police previously shut down all eastbound lanes on Shelby Drive between Tchulahoma and Getwell due to the investigation.

For alternate routes, drivers can travel southbound on Chevron and northbound on Sugar Creek from Shelby Drive.

Ohio man drives himself to mom’s house, hospital after being shot in head

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — After suffering a gunshot wound to the head, an Ohio man apparently took matters into his own hands and drove himself to the emergency room, police said. According to The Vindicator and WFMJ, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Pasadena and South avenues in Youngstown. The man said he had just parked his mother’s car, a Chevy Trailblazer, in a driveway when two people clad in masks drove by, Youngstown police said. One of the people inside the passing vehicle opened fire, striking the victim’s head, The Vindicator reported.
The impact of gun violence on children after they leave the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than two months into 2022, the number of children treated for gunshot wounds at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital sits at 20. “With that increase that we’ve seen during the pandemic, it’s not really following any of our normal seasonal variation. So, 20 is a lot,” said Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital trauma medical director Dr. Regan Williams.
