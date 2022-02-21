ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cancer Moonshot misses the mark by glossing over prevention, early detection

By Cari Herington
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 20 hours ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15w5C9_0eKakWQN00

Earlier this month, President Biden reignited his Cancer Moonshot initiative with a laudable goal of reducing cancer deaths by at least 50% over the next quarter century. The effort is a continuation of the 2016 initiative that focused on groundbreaking research and advances in cancer treatment. Since that launch, the National Cancer Institute reports having invested more than $1 billion in Moonshot programs and research projects.

Nevada Cancer Coalition and many of our public health and clinical partners across the state participated in some of those early Cancer Moonshot meetings and set priorities to look at how we as a unified force could improve the treatment of cancer and reduce deaths in our state. It was not unlike the planning we’d done just months prior to develop the state’s five-year cancer plan. Except, rather than focus on the needs of Nevada, efforts in the Moonshot work focused on the priorities set forth from a national level.

There have been fantastic developments in treatment and research as a result of the first iteration of the Cancer Moonshot, including improvements in immunotherapies that use a person’s own immune system to fight cancer cells. There was even a part of the initiative focused on improving early detection rates and reducing smoking among those diagnosed with cancer.

Since 2016, the rates of new cancer cases and deaths in Nevada have declined. That’s great news. But while Nevada has some of the lowest cancer incidence rates among the 50 states, ranking 49 th , its rate of cancer deaths is nestled firmly in the middle, ranking 27 th .  The American Cancer Society estimates 16,390 Nevadans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and more than one third of those diagnosed—5,730 Nevadans—will die of the disease.

Groundbreaking research and aspirational national agendas aside, we have a lot more work to do in Nevada when it comes to reducing cancer deaths. But more than that, and what this new Cancer Moonshot largely misses—during National Cancer Prevention Month no less—is that we can make a greater difference in more people’s lives with a focus and investment in cancer prevention and overall public health. Why spend billions to cure a disease when the same amount of money could not only prevent that disease but many others, including heart disease, the nation’s other top killer?

In Biden’s new Moonshot, it’s noted that lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic allow us to set ambitious goals. What we clearly learned during the pandemic is that prevention—masking, handwashing, social distancing, and vaccination—reduced many more deaths than did aggressive treatments.

Prevention is one of those public health activities that has historically been unsexy as compared to miracle drugs and new technologies. The results of prevention, however, are incredibly sexy from the healthcare, economic, and quality of life perspectives.

The World Health Organization reports , “Between 30% and 50% of cancer deaths could be prevented by modifying or avoiding key risk factors and implementing existing evidence-based prevention strategies.”

Those prevented cancer deaths include more than just lives saved. They include reductions in burden on what has now become a strained healthcare system with provider shortages and burned-out staff. Cancer prevention results in lower healthcare spending overall, fewer bankruptcies filed by families who’ve faced a cancer diagnosis, and fewer people undergoing treatments that leave them physically and emotionally scarred.

Moonshot 2.0 also includes a call to action on cancer screenings. We know that during the COVID-19 pandemic, many cancer screenings were missed or dangerously delayed , and many more people need to catch up on their annual check-ups.

The call to action on cancer screenings is a great start, and as a statewide cancer control nonprofit, we’ve been advocating for people to get screened for years. Organizations like Nevada Health Centers with its mobile Mammovan offer free or reduced cost mammograms, and community health clinics provide cancer screenings at low or no cost based on their sliding fee scale for services. Despite those and other services, Nevada lags in cancer screening for breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancers.

To truly improve cancer screening rates, we need to reduce the barriers to screening and improve access in rural and low socio-economic status communities. That translates to expanding federal and state funding, and support for healthcare in these communities through community health and nursing clinics. We need to reduce transportation barriers that exist for many Nevadans by improving transit, locating healthcare clinics closer to where people live and work, and offering solutions such as rideshare or medical transportation for appointments with special transportation needs, such as colonoscopy. We need to provide childcare so women can make time for essential medical services, and provide paid time off of work for people to attend screening appointments.

Training and recruiting healthcare providers who represent the racial and ethnic diversity of our state is essential, too, and results in improved outcomes , including screening compliance. In fact, improving our state’s healthcare capacity by increasing the number of practicing physicians, nurses, oncologists, and other licensed professionals should be a top priority.

Finally, it is essential to create mechanisms where people who need additional screening or diagnosis can access those services, and then treatment, without fearing bankruptcy. Why get screened when there’s no way to pay for further diagnostic testing or treatment?

Fortunately, policy solutions are available to those who have the will to prioritize people and health over profit and the status quo. In Nevada, during the next legislative session we can:

  • Enact comprehensive smoke free policies to reduce exposure to secondhand smoke. A recently published study from researchers at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas projects $500 million in annual healthcare cost savings in Nevada from such a policy.
  • Place bans on flavored vapes, cigarettes, and cigarillos and regulate synthetic nicotine vapes to reduce youth vaping and smoking. Studies show that youth who vape are more likely to become smokers , creating a new generation of Nevadans battling tobacco-related diseases.
  • Require and fund comprehensive physical fitness and health education in grades K-12 to reduce the state’s obesity rate and require insurers to cover the cost of anti-obesity medications proven and approved to treat the disease of obesity. Being overweight or obese is linked to 13 types of cancers—about 40% of all cancer cases—according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .
  • Prioritize infrastructure and built environments, such as bike paths and parks, walkable communities, and community grocery stores, that serve to increase physical activity and access to healthy food and shade.
  • Require insurance reimbursement for navigation and cancer care support services to better serve patients and their caregivers, thus improving outcomes for those who are diagnosed with cancer.
  • Provide full and consistent funding to public health programs in the state that are working to reduce cancer, including the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health’s Cancer Control, Tobacco Control, and Obesity programs, Women’s Health Connection and Colorectal Cancer Control screening program (which ceased to exist when federal funding ended), and the Nevada Central Cancer Registry.
  • Implement a universal health care plan at the state or federal level with comprehensive coverage for tobacco cessation and other prevention measures, evidence-based early detection and diagnostic exams, and cancer treatment, because no one should have to survive cancer only to be bankrupt.

The post Cancer Moonshot misses the mark by glossing over prevention, early detection appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 0

Nevada Current

Health provisions in federal relief law increased enrollments, but expire this year

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The passage of a federal American Rescue Plan relief bill last year, which expanded health care subsidies within the Affordable Care Act, resulted in a 25% increase in enrollment in Nevada, officials said.  However, subsidies are set to expire at the end of 2022.  U.S. Rep. Susie Lee and state Sen. Fabian Doñate joined health […] The post Health provisions in federal relief law increased enrollments, but expire this year appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Reno horses vie with homebuilders for habitat

Policy, politics and progressive commentary They are the majestic mustangs that spurred the creation of America’s Wild Horse and Burro Act.  Now, Reno’s herds are increasingly succumbing to traffic collisions as housing developments expand into wildlife territory.  In the last three years, motorists hit 25 horses from Reno’s Virginia Range, with 21 dying.  From just October to December of last […] The post Reno horses vie with homebuilders for habitat appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Current

Clark commissioners mull short term fixes, urge state action on rising rents

Policy, politics and progressive commentary With more people living on fixed incomes unable to meet rising rents, Clark County officials on Tuesday began discussing a proposed targeted assistance program to keep them housed.  County commissioners also called on the state to help local governments deal with an affordable housing crisis. And they indicated their patience with landlords is growing thin. […] The post Clark commissioners mull short term fixes, urge state action on rising rents appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

U.S. Senate clears short-term funding bill after sidestepping ‘crack pipe’ concerns

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday sent the president a three-week government funding bill that gives negotiators more time to reach agreement on a full-year spending package — avoiding a potential shutdown just one day away. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told States Newsroom that negotiators can wrap up […] The post U.S. Senate clears short-term funding bill after sidestepping ‘crack pipe’ concerns appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Nevada Cancer Coalition#The Cancer Moonshot#Nevadans
Nevada Current

Republicans wouldn’t be so afraid of democracy if they liked more people

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “We’re a republic, not a democracy” is a thing Republicans are fond of saying.  Michele Fiore, whose insatiable thirst for right-wing celebrity status has led her to run for governor of Nevada, said it during a forum with five-sixths of the rest of the GOP gubernatorial field the other day. Except Fiore, always the innovator, […] The post Republicans wouldn’t be so afraid of democracy if they liked more people appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Flouting conflicts of interest is ‘the Nevada way’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Former Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada CEO Tina Quigley becomes president Monday of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, the state’s economic development arm in Southern Nevada, weeks after signing a stipulated agreement with the Nevada Ethics Commission that notes, among other things, that she is no longer a public official.  In 2015, then-Gov. […] The post Flouting conflicts of interest is ‘the Nevada way’  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Apollo skeletons not enough to derail Venetian licensing bid

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Apollo Global Management, the company best known in Nevada for putting Caesars Entertainment into a 2015 bankruptcy and more recently, for the questionable behavior of its founder, Leon Black, received the blessing Thursday of the Nevada Gaming Commission to pay $2.25 billion to operate the Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo Center. Real estate investment company […] The post Apollo skeletons not enough to derail Venetian licensing bid appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada unmasked

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Though the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says it’s too soon for states to begin rolling back mask mandates and other health guidelines, Gov. Steve Sisolak said it’s time for Nevada to shed its mask requirement.  In a virtual press conference Thursday, Sisolak announced the statewide mandate would be rescinded immediately.  “I respect the […] The post Nevada unmasked appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

Nevada Current

ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

