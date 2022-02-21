ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Monday Gameday Has Lady Cats Golf in Mount Pleasant

 2 days ago
While last week featured both Wildcats and Lady Cats golf on Monday, Feb. 14 in the Regional Preview, Wildcats golf have a bit more time until their next competition. Coach Jeremy DeLorge’s squad do not hit the green for their second competition...

Longview Rallies, Beats Wildcats Soccer 4-2

Men’s soccer got up early against the first-placed Lobos, but could not keep up their momentum, falling to Longview 4-2 on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Sulphur Springs scored two straight to go up 2-0 on the Lobos Tuesday at home. Unfortunately for Coach Alexi Upton’s squad, Longview (6-0-1) scored four...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Wildcats Team Tennis Has Solid Two Weeks

Last Friday, team tennis travelled to Tyler to participate in their tournament and fared very well. Even with missing a few Lady Cats (Mykylie Meador and Kaylie Schumacher), team tennis had a solid outing in Tyler last Friday. Ella Sand and Trinity Luckett were put together just last Wednesday, but...
TENNIS
2022 Saltillo Homecoming Court

Saltillo Homecoming Queen Senior McKenna Gurley, daughter of Blake and Donna Gurley, was escorted by Jordan Metcalf, son of Jeremy and Danyelle Metcalf. The full court included Escort Adrian Don Juan, Freshman Duchess Jordan Cartwright, Escort Colby McCoy, Junior Duchess Julianna Giles, Escort Andrew Redburn, Senior Jasmine Gutierrez, Escort Heston Peeples, Senior Elena Heukels, Escort Brandon Metcalf, Senior Raegan Speir, Escort Ethan White, Senior Amina Terry, Escort Jordan Metcalf, Homecoming Queen Senior McKenna Gurley, Flowergirl Addie Gamez, Crown Bearer Lincoln Gurley, Senior Trinity White, Escort Jacob Sexton, Senior Brianna Tawil, Escort Luke Ritter, Senior Nora Martinez, Escort Ridge Johnson, Senior Cindy Alverez, Escort Caden McGill, Sophomore Duchess Ryleigh Redar and Escort David Whitworth.
SALTILLO, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
