Monday Gameday Has Lady Cats Golf in Mount Pleasant

Men’s soccer got up early against the first-placed Lobos, but could not keep up their momentum, falling to Longview 4-2 on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Sulphur Springs scored two straight to go up 2-0 on the Lobos Tuesday at home. Unfortunately for Coach Alexi Upton’s squad, Longview (6-0-1) scored four...

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO