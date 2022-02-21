Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS
2 days ago
Effective: 2022-02-21 15:41:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-22 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total...
A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
Effective: 2022-02-23 13:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; McCracken WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half of an inch likely. Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet accumulations across west Kentucky. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24. * WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.
A storm system that will travel through the central and eastern United States is expected to bring a new round of snowfall to the region later in the week. Presidents' Day on Monday, Feb. 21 will be partly cloudy with a moderation in temperatures as the high reaches the upper 40s to the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service.
A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
A dangerous incoming winter storm has more than 20 states from the Rocky Mountains to New England — and as far south as Texas — under winter storm warnings, watches or both. The system is expected to bring "a variety of winter weather hazards, including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain," according to the National Weather Service.
Heads up, Outsiders. There is another winter storm brewing that could affect each and every one of you. And it may bring heavy snow, severe thunderstorms, soaking rain, and strong winds. Because the weather is still days away, expect some changes in the forecast. But according to The Weather Channel,...
The arrival of a stormy weather pattern will include new chances for snow this week.Two more cross-country storms are expected to move from the west to the east this week, according to AccuWeather.com.Sunday, Feb. 20 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values…
Projected snowfall totals have increased for a major new winter storm that is moving toward the Northeast. The storm is expected to arrive in this region in the overnight hours late Thursday, Feb. 24 into Friday, Feb. 25, with most areas seeing several inches to as much as a half-foot in some spots.
Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
Effective: 2022-02-22 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Limestone County in north central Alabama Northern Madison County in north central Alabama Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Franklin AL County in northwestern Alabama Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama Northern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama Southern Franklin TN County in middle Tennessee Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee South Central Moore County in middle Tennessee * Until 1245 AM CST. * At 853 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Athens, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Red Bay, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Cowan, Rogersville, Ardmore, Killen, Town Creek and Littleville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
It has been a warm and mild start to the week. The second winter storm of the month is on the way and it looks to be a doozy... or not. Rain will kick off the system on Wednesday afternoon. By the evening we will have a chance for non-severe thunderstorms. This may bring heavy rain to some locations.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As a big arctic high pressure system continues to hold the door open to Canada, bitterly cold air will continue to funnel into the Cornhusker state tonight into Thursday. While the strongest of the winds gust will subside a bit this evening, it will remain blustery, driving wind chills, or ‘feels like’ temperatures into the minus 25 to minus 35 degree range statewide.
Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
