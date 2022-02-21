ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta rapper's viral song puts city limits up for debate

CBS 46
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you really from Atlanta? Local rapper Omeretta...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 39

Erica Billingsley
18h ago

Where is the lie tho?She is absolutely right.. The Atlanta braves is Atlanta. Remember Turner Field... Where they originally played until privileged people moved them to Cobb which is not Atlanta..

Reply(3)
10
SDCO
17h ago

It's all Atlanta she is too young to know that....And watch how many people purchased this lie..where she is making the song is Cobb County..yeah she forgot to mention that or don't realize what part of the city it is 🤫🤔🤭🙄

Reply(6)
4
Keep living
15h ago

If you're looking as city wise she's correct you can't have multiple cities in a city lol. If you look at it county as Fulton: Atlanta, Alpharetta, College Park, Sandy Springs, Union City, East Point and others. Geesh tho she like 12 lol is she a Grady baby probably not lol.

Reply
3
 

