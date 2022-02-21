Why ‘trauma-informed’ care is spreading from the therapist’s office to yoga classes and tattoo parlors
For years, psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and mental health counselors have practiced trauma-informed care, an approach that acknowledges that people have traumatic experiences and that those experiences can affect their behavior and understanding of the world. The goal of trauma-informed care is to offer more effective therapy by acknowledging trauma, recognizing...www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0