EUR/USD is saving strength for future

By Dmitriy Gurkovskiy
FXStreet.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major currency pair is consolidating around 1.1360 at the beginning of the week. Global markets are a bit calmer today than usual – the US is celebrating Presidents’ Day. At the same time, there is a local demand for the “greenback” at times of geopolitical escalations....

Benzinga

EUR/USD Took A Break

The major currency pair skyrocketed last week. However, the pair has already slowed down a little bit and right now is balancing at 1.1432. Last Friday, financial markets got additional signals in favor of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve System in the nearest future. The Unemployment Rate...
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle below $1,900, but gain for the week

Gold futures fell on Friday to settle below the $1,900 mark, but still gained just over 3% for the week. While "war fears dominate the headlines, I believe the main driving force behind this rally remains rising inflation," said Peter Spina, president and chief executive officer at GoldSeek.com, adding that there may be a $20 "war premium" already built into gold prices. Gold may "swing and pullback" from the $1,900 mark, but "as we have seen for the last weeks, pullbacks get bought and the price reverses higher," said Spina. "The trend is up, and the gold price can quickly continue climbing here to its next technical price target of $1,920." April gold fell $2.20, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,899.80 an ounce after touching a high at $1,905 - the highest intraday level for a most-active contract since June of last year, FactSet data show. For the week, prices were up 3.1%, FactSet data show.
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan now sees Fed hiking interest rates 9 times to combat red-hot inflation

JPMorgan Chase economists now see the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates nine consecutive times as central bank policymakers look to tackle hotter-than-expected inflation. In an analyst note to clients, the JPMorgan economists – led by Bruce Kasman – projected nine, quarter-percentage-point rate increases at every policy-setting meeting until March 2023.
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
MySanAntonio

U.S. inflation charges higher with larger-than-forecast gain

U.S. consumer prices surged in January by more than expected, sending the annual inflation rate to a fresh four-decade high and adding more urgency to the Federal Reserve's plans to start raising interest rates. The consumer price index climbed 7.5% from a year earlier following a 7% annual gain in...
Benzinga

What Will Be Tomorrow's Gold And Silver Price?

Gold and silver may be looking to make some big moves at the end of this week, as the heavyweight of inflation data is released. US inflation is released on Thursday, and investors will immediately be trying to determine what the results and the subsequent commentary from Fed officials could mean for gold and silver. As it stands, the market is expecting US inflation (YoY to January) to be 7.3%, and for the US Federal Reserve to strongly signal a rate hike of 0.25% in its next meeting, to be implemented in March.
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
Reuters

Swiss gold exports to China surge to highest since December 2016

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to mainland China surged in January to their highest since December 2016, but shipments of bullion to India fell, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday. China and India are the largest consumers of gold while Switzerland is the biggest refining and...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle higher; natural-gas prices climb 9.5%

Oil futures rose on Wednesday to erase some of their loss from a day earlier, as uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued. "The situation regarding Ukraine hasn't calmed down completely," with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claiming that there are no signs that Russia is withdrawing, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery.
