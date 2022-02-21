ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

The Queen Bee of Mount Horeb

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis all started the other day when I was trying to reach my friend and journalism colleague, Jane Burns, who was late getting back to me. “You caught me on my busiest day of the year,” she wrote, “when I host the annual adult spelling bee in Mount...

www.channel3000.com

GazetteXtra

Janesville, Milton school districts cancel school, other activities scheduled Tuesday

Janesville School District schools will be closed Tuesday because of inclement weather in the forecast, the district announced on its Facebook page Monday night. Clubs and athletic programs will also be canceled, as will early childhood programs and the P4J programs at Adams, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Washington and Wilson elementary schools. Parents with children in other district P4J programs should call their site director for cancellation or closing information. Milton School District also decided Monday night to cancel school and before- and after-school activities, including sports, on Tuesday, according to that district's Facebook page. The district cited the weather forecast and "the potential for unsafe road conditions" as the reason for the cancellation. There will be no virtual instruction, the notice said.
JANESVILLE, WI
City
Monticello, WI
State
Ohio State
City
Mount Horeb, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Luck, WI
Racine County Eye

Complete command: Fort Atkinson thwarts all counters to defeat Racine Park 56-28

Fort Atkinson earned a convincing 56-28 win over Racine Park in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 23. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Home greenhouses create an oasis during Wisconsin winters

It almost always starts with a dream. A vision of flowers blooming in the dead of winter. Or harvesting veggies for your family to eat year-round. Or tucking away with a book as snow falls gently on the glass walls and ceiling surrounding you. “A greenhouse is a fairy tale...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Jacknife, from owners of RED Madison, to open in mid-March

Jacknife, a new dumplings, rolls and bowls concept from the founders of RED Madison, is opening its doors at 1050 E. Washington Ave. on March 14. Jack Yip and Tanya Zhykharevich founded the sushi-focused restaurant, RED 10 years ago. Jacknife will focus on three main sections: homemade dumplings, sushi rolls and bowls, according to a release. They will also have grab-and-go offerings available.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD: Indoor masking requirement will remain in place until early April

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District’s masking requirement will remain in place until April, according to the latest guidance from district leaders. In an email sent to district families Wednesday morning, MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said the district is taking a “phased approach” to modifying its masking protocols. The first phase, which goes into effect March 1,...
MADISON, WI

