Still Struggling to Adapt to Remote Work? Why Discord Could be the Better Zoom

By Melanie Allen
Cadillac News
 2 days ago

71% of employees who shifted to some or all remote work during the pandemic say they wish to continue working remotely after the pandemic is over. As we look at the future, post-Covid-19 business world, companies are looking for innovative ways to adapt to the changes in work and consumer culture....

Forbes

Why Remote Work Isn’t Only Beneficial For Employees

Yancey Spruill, CEO at DigitalOcean. We're nearly two years into the pandemic that's shifted many office jobs to remote work, yet the discussion around the future of work often misses a critical point. By enabling employees to work from wherever they want and focusing less on in-person gatherings, businesses can be more productive while also creating more inclusive environments and continuing to foster real connections.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

Could Discord’s Rumored IPO Make It a True Slack Competitor?

Slack and Discord are two of the leading chat communication tools on the market. While their functionality is similar, Slack is viewed as a business app and Discord as a gaming app. This is no accident, as each company has targeted those specific niches with their respective branding, marketing, and...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Remote work and events startup twine acquires YC-backed Glimpse to launch on Zoom

This integration is powered by Zoom’s new “Breakout Room” APIs, to which Glimpse and a handful of others had early access. Though both companies were working in a similar space of working to connect people remotely, Glimpse’s Zoom integration put them ahead of twine in terms of product development. Plus, twine co-founder and CEO Lawrence Coburn admits his company had even lost some deals to Glimpse.
BUSINESS
Indy100

CEO tells employees to leave if they want to work from home and they did just that

A CEO's attempt to show their staff who was boss backfired when staff resigned after being told to leave if they wanted to work from home. Posting on Reddit, an employee at an unnamed food delivery app explained that staff didn't feel comfortable returning to the office amid the continued coronavirus pandemic, but when they raised it with senior staff their concerns were not exactly addressed.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

9 of the Best Remote Jobs for Retirees

Retired, but working. Does that describe you? It’s a living reality for people working full or part time while they are enrolled in Medicare and perhaps even Social Security. The number of people aged 55 to 74 in the workplace jumped 30% in the first decade of this century,...
JOBS
Anchorage Daily News

Do remote workers have to accept being treated as second-class employees?

Q: I fought for the right to work from home. When my long-term employer ordered all employees back on-site, I protested. When that didn’t work, I quit and looked for an employer more open to remote workers. I found one, only to have that employer decide that employees in...
ECONOMY
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Years Into COVID: The Great Resignation Isn’t Over, as Many Employees Are Still Considering Leaving

In full transparency, the following press release was submitted to SOURCE media, through its business wire service. (stock photo) FRAMINGHAM & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Two years ago, a global pandemic turned nearly every universal truth about work on its head, with many in-office industries shifting overnight to a work-from-home (WFH) model. In fact, according to Workhuman’s research report, Two Years into COVID: The State of Human Connection at Work, most industries, including those with traditionally on-site jobs, have adjusted work environments to include more remote work, either hybrid or fully WFH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHYY

Will workers ever return to the office?

It’s been almost two-years since a good portion of the U.S. workforce was sent home to work remotely because of the pandemic. About 25% of workers, mostly so-called knowledge workers, have been able to work virtually, something front line, essential, and many other workers weren’t able to do. For businesses, the pandemic been a lesson in flexibility and adaptation, with offices closing during infection waves and planned re-openings getting postponed because of new variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HackerNoon

What Questions Should I Ask My Startup Advisor?

Understand what they did in their past, that benefits your startup's hard outcomes today. Ask them how exactly they intend to help you and find out their limitations very well. And lastly, figure out why exactly they want to help you and what they really expect in return - money, equity, etc.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Zoom, Workiva: Are Remote Working Stocks Poised For Another Dismal Year?

Our theme of Work From Home Stocks - which includes companies that provide software focused on connectivity, collaboration, and cybersecurity - has declined by about 17% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500, which remains down by about 6% over the same period. Although remote working and hybrid work models are likely to remain in place well past the pandemic, potentially driving steady revenue for many of the companies in our theme, the big pandemic-era revenue boom that the stocks witnessed is clearly cooling, causing investors to sour on the stocks. Moreover, with interest rates set to rise and monetary policy getting tighter, high-multiple growth stocks have seen selling pressure and SaaS stocks have been particularly badly hit. For perspective, our work from home stocks theme trades at a P/S multiple of over 18x.
MARKETS

