Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes history with Barcelona hat-trick

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made history with his hat-trick for Barcelona. Aubameyang has made history after becoming the first player to score hat-tricks in four of Europe's top leagues in the 21st century. The 32-year-old, in just his third...

