Death Toll In Brazil's Petropolis Mudslides, Floods Hits 176; More Than 110 Missing

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
International Business Times
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll from last week's mudslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis reached 176 as of Monday, Rio de Janeiro's state civil defense said, with more than 110 people still missing. Downpours in the colonial-era city exceeded the average for the entire month of February last...

AFP

Sirens alert more rain in Brazilian city where 117 have died in flooding

Ahead of more heavy rain, residents of several neighborhoods in the devastated Brazilian city of Petropolis were called to evacuate Thursday, just two days after flash floods and landslides killed 117 people. Last month, torrential downpours triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 28 people in southeastern Brazil, mainly in Sao Paulo state.
The Independent

Brazil mudslides: Death toll climbs to 58 as photos capture destruction from Rio de Janeiro floods

At least 58 people have died after torrential rains caused catastrophic mudslides in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.The city of Petropolis bore the brunt of the damage from the floods after more than 10 inches of rain (25.8cm) fell over the mountainous region in the span of three hours on Tuesday.Officials have warned the death toll could climb dramatically as search and rescue crews continue digging through the wreckage.Stunning images showed entire homes being swept away by rivers of mud that tore through communities knocking down everything in their wake.“It was like an avalanche, it fell all at once. I’ve never seen anything like it,” on resident told the Associated Press.“Every neighbor has lost a loved one, has lost two, three, four members of the same family, kids.”Governor Claudio Castro said he is working with other localities to bring in as much rescue equipment as possible. Read More Mudslides in Rio De Janeiro state, Brazil kill at least 34 people
AFP

Toll mounts as Brazil storm rescuers retrieve more bodies

Rescue workers pulled more bodies Saturday from the muddy wreckage left by devastating floods and landslides in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, where the death toll rose to 146, including 26 children. In a dense fog, workers dug with spades and shovels through the rubble and muck as the search churned through its fifth day with little hope of finding more survivors. An AFP photographer saw rescuers carrying out two recovered corpses in body bags in the hard-hit neighborhood of Alto da Serra, as relatives sobbed in the street. In the heart of the disaster zone, rescue workers occasionally blew loud whistles to call for silence and listen for signs of life.
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Mount Etna Erupts, Spewing 12-Mile Ash Cloud Into Air

Italy’s Mount Etna erupted in spectacular fashion on Monday, its lava flow and massive ash cloud captured on video. According to the Associated Press, there were no injuries or property damage associated with the eruption on the southeast crater. There’s been activity on the Sicilian volcano for about a year, but it has been relatively quiet for a few months.
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
TheConversationAU

Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
AFP

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Storm Eunice killed at least nine people in Europe on Friday, pummelling Britain with record-breaking winds and forcing millions to take shelter as it disrupted flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe. London was eerily empty after the British capital was placed under its first ever "red" weather warning, meaning there was "danger to life". By nightfall, police there said a woman in her 30s had died after a tree fell on a car she was a passenger in. Meanwhile a man in his 50s was also killed in northwest England after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in, according to Merseyside Police. Beyond Britain, falling trees killed three people in the Netherlands and a man in his 60s in southeast Ireland, while a Canadian man aged 79 died in Belgium, according to officials in each country.
The Independent

UK weather: Powerful 80mph winds and heavy rain to batter Britain for two days, Met Office warns

The UK is bracing itself for another round of powerful winds and heavy rainfall today with forecasters warning of 80mph gusts bringing a second wave of power outages.Three yellow weather warnings are in place across the country for today, with very strong winds expected to hit parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of England and Wales, while Greater Manchester and its surrounding areas can expect heavy rainfall and possible risk of flooding to roads, homes and businesses.Forecasters have said people living in south and west facing coasts in England and Wales can expect gusts of 55-60 mph, which could...
The Independent

UK weather: Heavy snow to fall in England today as Met Office issues warnings for ice, wind and rain

The Met Office has issued stark weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind over the next three days in the wake of record-breaking gusts brought by Storm Eunice.Two yellow weather warnings had already been issued for Saturday, with wintry showers expected to hit parts of Scotland and northwest England, while the southwest and south coast are likely to be battered by further strong winds.A third weather warning has also been issued between 11am and 3pm today in anticipation of a short period of heavy snow likely to cause some temporary disruption on roads.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Snow...
International Business Times

Guatemala Earthquake Kills Two, Triggers Landslides

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwestern Guatemala early on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, killing two people, collapsing roofs and triggering landslides. The quake was at a depth of 96 km (60 miles), with the epicentre 16 km east of Tiquisate, Guatemala, EMSC said. Tiquisate is...
