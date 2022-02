It’s been almost two-years since a good portion of the U.S. workforce was sent home to work remotely because of the pandemic. About 25% of workers, mostly so-called knowledge workers, have been able to work virtually, something front line, essential, and many other workers weren’t able to do. For businesses, the pandemic been a lesson in flexibility and adaptation, with offices closing during infection waves and planned re-openings getting postponed because of new variants.

