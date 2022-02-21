ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Drag Race Espana' introduces new queens for Season 2

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0DZa_0eKaiK0T00

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Drag Race España is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on Season 2 of the reality series.

Season 2 will feature 12 contestants attempting to be crowned Spain's next Drag Superstar.

The contestants include Ariel Rec, Diamante Merybrown, Drag Sethlas, Estrella Xtravaganza, Jota Carajota, Juriji Der Klee, Marina, Marisa Prisa, Onyx, Samantha Ballentines, Sharonne and Venedita Von Däsh, who each introduce themselves in a new video.

Drag Race España Season 2 will stream worldwide on streaming service WOW Presents Plus on March 27. The show will air in its home country through ATRESplayer Premium.

Supremme de Luxe is returning as the host and will be joined once again by Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking as judges.

Carmen Farala won Season 1 of Drag Race España, which was wrapped up in July.

Klee
Person
Javier Ambrossi
IN THIS ARTICLE
