ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Britain hit by 3rd major storm in less than a week; travel disrupted

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfAib_0eKahTjz00

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Transportation officials have advised people across Britain on Monday to avoid traveling by train due to expected disruptions caused by severe weather, which includes strong winds and rain.

Britain is dealing with another major storm, its third in the past several days. Late last week, windstorm Eunice brought 100-mph winds across parts of Britain and put millions of Britons under "red alert" warnings.

"The poor weather conditions may cause flooding, and any trees already weakened by Storm Eunice may fall down," public transportation company National Rail said in a statement on its website Monday.

"Where conditions worsen, speed restrictions could be put in place to ensure you can travel safely."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGis1_0eKahTjz00

National Rail said travelers should expect "major disruptions" to routes nationwide due to the storm, which is called Franklin.

"It will be a very windy start to Monday due to Storm Franklin," the Met Office, Britain's national weather service, said in a tweet.

"Bands of rain and showers will also be sinking south during the rush hour, and combined with the strong winds may make travel difficult in places."

Forecasters reported severe flooding in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday and dozens of flood warnings were issued in the most vulnerable areas.

Franklin is the third major storm to hit Britain in less than a week, following Dudley and Eunice. The storms have also disrupted commercial flights in Britain -- and made it difficult for pilots to land in the gale-force winds.

Eunice also damaged parts of the roof at London's O2 arena, forcing officials to close the venue until at least Friday.

Scenes from the season's snow and ice

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Storm Eunice: Stay indoors warning ahead of 100mph winds

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Screaming passengers ‘prayed’ during terrifying Storm Eunice landing before being flown 200 miles away

A passenger onboard a plane that attempted to land at Manchester Airport amid ferocious winds said people were “praying” as Storm Eunice sent the “screaming” passengers “up and down in their seats.”The TUI pilot tried twice to land the aircraft from Morocco on Friday amid heavy downpours and wind speeds of more than 100mph before it was diverted to Glasgow in the face of unrelenting conditions.Storm Eunice brought with it the strongest winds experienced in Britain for over 30 years, prompting the Met Office to issue two “red” weather warnings (posing possible danger to life) in south Wales and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

What time will Storm Eunice hit the UK and where will be affected?

Storm Dudley battered the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland late on Wednesday and into Thursday, drenching the regions with heavy rain as high winds brought down power lines, trees and railway cables.Train services in Scotland had to be halted and the Northern Powergrid said on Wednesday night that up to 14,000 homes had suffered power cuts.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds and Drumalbin in Scotland hit by 71mph gales.Now, Dudley is about to be followed by Storm Eunice, which the Met Office has cautioned could...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#National Weather Service#Flood#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Britons#National Rail#The Met Office
The Independent

Storm Dudley brings 80mph winds and heavy rain — as Eunice threatens worse disruption

Heavy rain and 80mph winds battered parts of Britain on Wednesday as authorities warned of even worse potential damage and disruption from a second storm on Friday.Train and ferry services across Scotland were cancelled as Storm Dudley swept across northern parts of the UK, with overnight wind warnings in force as far south as Birmingham.Northern Powergrid said there was a “likelihood” supplies may be cut off.There are fears Storm Eunice could bring more widespread chaos when it hits later this week.Cornwall Council urged people to only travel “if absolutely necessary” on Friday.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Storm Franklin to strike UK as amber warning issued by Met Office

It comes days after Storm Eunice caused widespread power outages and destroyed buildings on Friday. Storm Franklin is set to strike the UK just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind which could cause...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Storm Slams Northern Europe With Dangerously High Winds

LONDON — Strong winds battered parts of Britain and Northern Europe on Friday, leading to the death of at least one person, damaging buildings and severely disrupting travel. The storm, called Eunice, was the second in less than a week to hit the region and was expected to be the worst in 30 years, a weather official in Britain said.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Huge lorry topples over on motorway in dramatic footage of 100mph gales

Dramatic footage shows the moment a large lorry is toppled by gale force winds as Storm Eunice battered the UK.Video captured on the M4 in southern Wales shows the heavy goods vehicle wobble as it travels on the road between Pyle and Margam.A huge gust of wind then sends the vehicle careering from side to side before it turns over onto its side and slides long the tarmac.Others motorists can be seen slowing down as an "abnormal loads" vehicle tails slightly behind.Watch the dramatic moment a lorry toppled over on the M4 due to strong winds #StormEuniceFull story here:...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Schools closed and army on alert as worst storm in 30 years threatens 100mph winds

Hundreds of schools are closed and the army has been placed on standby as Britain prepares for what could be the worst storm in 30 years.The Met Office issued a rare red weather warning over wind conditions that may pose a danger to life during Storm Eunice.Gusts of up to 100mph, floods and power cuts are expected in the southwest of England and Wales during the morning, with the strongest winds in coastal areas, including the cities of Bristol, Swansea and Cardiff.The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Franklin: Britons warned to brace for strengthening winds and lashing rain

Britons have been warned to brace for strengthening winds and lashing rain as Storm Franklin moves in overnight.The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind which could cause a “risk to life” in Northern Ireland until 7am, while a milder yellow wind warning covers England, Wales and south-western Scotland from midday until 1pm.Environment agencies have issued hundreds of alerts for flooding across the UK, including two rare “severe” warnings where rainfall could also pose a “danger to life” for communities along the River Mersey in Greater Manchester.This comes after huge waves were seen crashing onto coastal areas, homes...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

"Danger to life": Storm Eunice lashes U.K. and Ireland

Millions of people were warned to stay home as Storm Eunice began battering the U.K. and Republic of Ireland on Friday, after forecasters issued rare "danger to life" red alerts for populated areas including London. Why it matters: Eunice, expected to be the worst storm to hit the countries in...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

UK orders urgent evacuations amid dozens of severe flood warnings

A major incident has been declared and emergency evacuations are underway amid severe flood warnings. Heavy and blustery downpours will continue to drench Britain for at least the next two days in the wake of Storm Franklin. There are two severe flood warnings, 116 warnings and 118 alerts in place...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Storm Causes Widespread Disruption in Central and Eastern US in its Wake

The large-scale and multi-hazard storm system plowed through the Central US and Eastern US from Thursday to Friday, Feb. 17 to Feb. 18. Severe weather, such as the record-breaking snowfall and several tornadoes, caused widespread disruption as the storm left millions of Americans affected in its wake. Thousands of domestic...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Franklin: Flood and wind warnings issued amid clean-up

A number of flood warnings and alerts have been put in place with Wales braced for more strong winds from Storm Franklin. More than 2,500 homes are without power after widespread damage was caused when 92mph (148km/h) winds from Storm Eunice hit Wales on Friday. A yellow warning for wind,...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
291K+
Followers
51K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy