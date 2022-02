It is a really nice honor to be named among the best little food towns in the state, and that honor belongs to one of our favorite Monmouth County towns. This is a bit of a slippery slope because it depends on your definition of a small town. For me, almost every town in Monmouth and Ocean Counties would fit the bill, except maybe Asbury Park and Long Branch, which are technically cities.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO