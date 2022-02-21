UK Law Firm Starts Accepting Crypto as Payment

Three law firms have collectively issued six judicial reviews against the government in an attempt to gain visas for female Afghan judges. Maria Patsalos, an immigration lawyer at Mishcon de Reya, confirmed that the firm had been meeting regularly with Eversheds Sutherland and the U.K. firm Wilsons Solicitors on a pro bono basis to work on guaranteeing safe passage for a number of judges.
Nexo, a crypto lender, has stopped paying interest on new deposits, Bloomberg reported Friday (Feb. 18), and is now planning to offer a new product. This comes after a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settlement with BlockFi over a similar product, the report said. Nexo, in a statement...
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fireblocks, an infrastructure provider for cryptocurrencies, has acquired First Digital, a stablecoin and digital asset payments technology platform. Fireblocks and First Digital said on Wednesday they had reached a cash and equity deal, without disclosing financial details, but two sources close to the deal said the purchase price was $100 million.
Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin made headlines when he announced that he may accept cryptocurrencies as payment in future transactions. It seems the leader was true to his word as the Russian government released a statement on Tuesday announcing it had reached an agreement with its central bank on how to regulate cryptocurrencies.
AMERICANS in desperate need of some extra cash could be receiving a boost this month. Struggling Americans were able to start applying for monthly stimulus check payments worth $660 last week. This applies to 110 eligible families in Shreveport, Louisiana, who (if selected) will get these payments for 12 months.
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has said digital assets may be in an "autumn" – rather than the "winter" that many fear. He told Insider there's certainly been a slowdown, but there's still plenty of excitement around cryptocurrencies. The 29-year-old said the Fed is likely to remain the key driver...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
A Dutch family that sold all its assets to buy bitcoin in 2017 has settled down in Portugal for tax reasons. Didi Taihuttu told CNBC they settled there after traveling for five years because Portugal has 0% tax on bitcoin. Bitcoin was worth $900 when they went all-in on the...
A $500 Walmart gift card was the smoking gun that led to the arrest of a Manhattan husband and wife - who dubbed herself the Crocodile of Wall Street - in a $4.5 billion bitcoin heist. Ilya 'Dutch' Lichtenstein, 34, and Heather R. Morgan, 31, were arrested this month after...
Those receiving Social Security payments may be wondering if President’s Day 2022 will affect their check in any way. Luckily, it seems there’s nothing to worry about concerning delays. Holidays such as New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day are federal holidays and as such, can...
The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the relationship between the US branch of cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two trading firms that have ties to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, as reported by The Waall Street Journal. The two firms, Merit Peak Ltd. and Sigma Chain AG, serve as market makers that continually buy and sell crypto on Binance.US, helping to lower price volatility.
The recovery seen in cryptocurrencies since early February is proving to be short-lived. Most cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), are tumbling on Sunday. Against this backdrop, a well-known name in the crypto industry and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain co-founder Vitalik Buterin has a reassuring viewpoint for crypto enthusiast. What...
If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
Remember all the excitement last March when a third round of stimulus checks was announced? An extra $1,400 in your pocket, plus $1,400 more for each dependent, was a big deal and made a huge difference for millions of Americans. But the thrill quickly turned to frustration and disappointment for people who didn't get a payment (including a "plus up" payment) or didn't get the full amount. If that's you, there's some good news. You may still be able to claim the third stimulus check money you deserve…but you'll have to file a 2021 tax return to get it.
