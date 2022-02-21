ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York's JFK airport is getting a brand new $9.5 billion international terminal, bringing state-of-the-art amenities, lounges, and gates to customers — see inside

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Rendering of New Terminal One's arrivals hall.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

  • New York's John. F. Kennedy Airport is getting a new international terminal to handle the growing demand for air travel.
  • The 2.4 million-square-foot facility is designed to be "world-class," offering new restaurants, shops, and lounges.
  • The project, known as New Terminal One, will take eight years to construct, starting in 2022 and finishing in 2030.
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York is the largest of all NYC-area airports, handling a record 62.6 million passengers in 2019.

Source: New York State

Supporting about 300,000 jobs, the airport generates over $16 billion in wages and nearly $46 billion in sales per year.

Source: New York State

Many major carriers call JFK home, including Delta Air Lines…

I flew on Delta's regional aircraft and although it lacked some luxuries offered by JetBlue's, I was still impressed by its plush seats and roomy cabin

…American Airlines…

I flew American Airlines to Europe for the first time during the pandemic and found it's back to normal with bad food, uncomfortable seats, and free alcohol

…and JetBlue Airways, whose primary base is at the airport.

I flew on JetBlue's Embraer 190 for the first time and though the aging aircraft lacked the bells and whistles of the carrier's newer Airbus jets, I wouldn't hesitate to book it again

As air travel continues to pick up post-pandemic, JFK is getting ready by constructing a brand new "world-class" international terminal to handle the influx of passengers.

Source: New York State

New Terminal One (NTO) is a $9.5 billion project that will become the airport's global gateway to NYC, with dreams to be one of the top 10 terminals in the world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cdu6W_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of JFK's New Terminal One (NTO).

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: New York State

The 2.4 million-square-foot facility will offer 23 gates, restaurants, shops, lounges, and recreational space, making it the largest international terminal at JFK.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSSFm_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of New Terminal One's post-security retail and dining plaza.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: New York State

It will also include a new departures hall...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpFyT_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of JFK's New Terminal One's departures hall.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: New York State

...arrivals hall...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcENi_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of JFK's New Terminal One's arrivals hall.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: New York State

...and customs hall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdjnd_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of JFK's New Terminal One's customs hall.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: New York State

The project includes overhauling the roads, parking, and utilities, as well as adding a new electrical substation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlVN5_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Source: New York State

Moreover, the project will bring in over 10,000 jobs, including offering opportunities to local, minority, women, and disabled veteran-owned businesses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vv4hZ_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Source: New York State

The future-focused terminal is designed with sustainability in mind and will feature large, open spaces with natural light and innovative technology.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Vmam_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of JFK's New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: New York State

According to the airport, the bright, airy spaces are "designed to enhance the customer experience."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h51cZ_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: New York State

NTO is being built on top of JFK's active terminal 1, its aging 59-year old terminal 2, and its former terminal 3.

Source: New York State

While NTO was initially supposed to break ground in 2020, the pandemic forced the airport to change its plan. However, the work is back on track, and construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vab2f_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: New York State

The first phase, which will include a check-in space, an arrivals area, and gates, is expected to open in 2026, and the entire project will be done in 2030.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pb6l6_0eKagXsa00
Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Source: New York State

The new terminal comes as airlines resume, and grow, their international presence at JFK post-pandemic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kOqC_0eKagXsa00
Signs at JFK Terminal 7

Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

I flew from New York to San Diego through Mexico using an obscure border loophole — here's what it was like

For example, Air France will restart its service from Paris-Orly on March 27...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGnX0_0eKagXsa00
Air France.

Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Business Traveller

...Ukraine International Airlines will restore its route from Kyiv on June 2...

Source: Travel Week

...and LOT Polish Airlines will resume its service from Budapest on June 3.

Source: Simple Flying

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

American Airlines Making Big Change to Flights That Will Make Customers Very Happy

Although the coronavirus pandemic has inspired changes to American life that could be sticking around for a long time, American Airlines is reversing at least one change. The airline is bringing back hot meal service for first-class passengers on flights three-and-a-half hours or longer. The service will return on Feb. 16 and will include an all-new menu.
INDUSTRY
SFGate

Routes: Hawaii eyes an end to entry rules; Frontier, Spirit look to merge; Australia reopens this month

In this week’s air travel developments, Hawaii is planning for the end of COVID-19-related entry requirements for mainland visitors by this spring; Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce plans to merge, pending a review by the Justice Department’s antitrust team; Australia pushes up reopening for foreign visitors to Feb. 21; some popular island destinations ease up on COVID restrictions; Morocco allows international flights to resume; travelers to Europe must now consider the date of their last COVID vaccination before setting their trip schedule; CDC adds Japan, Israel to its “do not travel” list; United extends Cape Town service to year-round operations; Delta and Air France beef up summer trans-Atlantic schedules; American finalizes deal for a stake in Brazil’s GOL; new El Salvador carrier plans to begin flying to the U.S., including LAX; Frontier pulls out of Fresno; Seattle-Tacoma prepares for opening of billion-dollar international arrivals facility; and Alaska Airlines plans to overhaul its lounges at Seattle and Portland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Southwest Airlines Brings Back Much-Demanded Service

Southwest Airlines is making a change that many passengers will celebrate the next time they take to the skies. The airline removed alcohol options from flights in March 2020 but soon will revive beer, wine and hard liquor. The change will drop on Feb. 16, making American Airlines the only...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk Airport#Jfk International Airport#Terminals#Kennedy Airport#Delta Air Lines#Jetblue Airways#New Jersey Source
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
iheart.com

Delta Airlines Has Had Enough of Unruly Passengers

It's no secret that there have plenty of airline passengers who could not control themselves over the last two years. Turns out one of the US's most prominent airlines has actually had enough and is looking for a way to put a stop to it. Delta CEO Ed Bastian has...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Airbus
cntraveler.com

Spirit and Frontier Airlines Are Merging—Here’s What That Means for Travelers

On Monday, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines announced plans to merge their operations, which means that the U.S. air travel market is getting a major new player. Once combined, the new airline—whose name has yet to be announced— will be the fifth largest carrier in the U.S., behind the so-called “Big Four” carriers: American, Delta, United, and Southwest. The merger, which is valued at $6.6 billion, makes sense because in part it “solves a pilot crunch for both companies and enables both to continue growing,” Helane Becker, managing director and senior analyst covering airlines at Cowen investment bank, wrote in a memo on the merger.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

British Airways to relaunch daytime Newark-London Heathrow flight

British Airways will relaunch its daytime flight from Newark Liberty International to London Heathrow, bringing its total number of services from the New Jersey airport to three per day.The added flight, which departs at 7.55am from Newark, will resume from 6 June, to support the increase in business travel between London and New York.The Boeing 777-200 departure will add a useful daytime option for those who want to spend an extra night in the Big Apple before setting off for the UK.BA is also bringing back its daytime flight from New York’s JFK airport from 2 March, which will take...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS New York

At Long Last, Affordable Housing Comes To New York City, In The Form Of $75 Million Robert A.M. Stern Project

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Quality low-income and affordable housing has been a challenge in the Big Apple for decades. But as CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday, there’s a gem of a building in Brooklyn that has the design, community, and backing that’s making it work. “Good design can be done at every dollar level. For those who live here, this is luxury,” said Grant Marani, a partner at Robert A.M. Stern Architects. Marani and Andrew McIntyre are the architects behind ultra luxurious and high-priced projects like some on Park Place and Central Park West. But the latest project for the partners and senior design...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bisnow

Manhattan Landlord Threatening To Terminate Whole Foods Lease Over $1.4M In Back Rent

The Whole Foods in NoMad is at risk of defaulting on its lease amid a legal dispute involving a gas hookup. The grocer's landlord at 63 Madison Ave. says the tenant is behind on its rent, but Whole Foods says the landlord hasn’t fulfilled the obligations stated in the lease, making it impossible for the grocer to fully operate in the space, Crain's New York Business reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
simpleflying.com

Why Delta Wants You To Check Your Carry On Luggage

Delta Air Lines is testing a new program to provide some of its customers the opportunity to put their carry-on baggage in the hold for free. The Atlanta-based carrier recently launched the pilot in a bid to evaluate how fewer bags in the cabin can affect the customer journey. Testing...
LIFESTYLE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Harvey Milk San Francisco International Airport terminal gets federal funding

After pandemic related delays, San Francisco International Airport’s new Harvey Milk Terminal is once again on track for completion because of a $49.3 million boost from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The terminal, named to honor the first openly gay elected official in California, is already open...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

401K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy