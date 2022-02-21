New York's JFK airport is getting a brand new $9.5 billion international terminal, bringing state-of-the-art amenities, lounges, and gates to customers — see inside

Rendering of New Terminal One's arrivals hall. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

New York's John. F. Kennedy Airport is getting a new international terminal to handle the growing demand for air travel.

The 2.4 million-square-foot facility is designed to be "world-class," offering new restaurants, shops, and lounges.

The project, known as New Terminal One, will take eight years to construct, starting in 2022 and finishing in 2030.

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York is the largest of all NYC-area airports, handling a record 62.6 million passengers in 2019.

Supporting about 300,000 jobs, the airport generates over $16 billion in wages and nearly $46 billion in sales per year.

Many major carriers call JFK home, including Delta Air Lines…

…American Airlines…

…and JetBlue Airways, whose primary base is at the airport.

As air travel continues to pick up post-pandemic, JFK is getting ready by constructing a brand new "world-class" international terminal to handle the influx of passengers.

Rendering of JFK's New Terminal One (NTO). Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

New Terminal One (NTO) is a $9.5 billion project that will become the airport's global gateway to NYC, with dreams to be one of the top 10 terminals in the world.

Rendering of New Terminal One's post-security retail and dining plaza. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The 2.4 million-square-foot facility will offer 23 gates, restaurants, shops, lounges, and recreational space, making it the largest international terminal at JFK.

Rendering of JFK's New Terminal One's departures hall. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

It will also include a new departures hall...

Rendering of JFK's New Terminal One's arrivals hall. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

...arrivals hall...

Rendering of JFK's New Terminal One's customs hall. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

...and customs hall.

Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The project includes overhauling the roads, parking, and utilities, as well as adding a new electrical substation.

Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Moreover, the project will bring in over 10,000 jobs, including offering opportunities to local, minority, women, and disabled veteran-owned businesses.

Rendering of JFK's New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The future-focused terminal is designed with sustainability in mind and will feature large, open spaces with natural light and innovative technology.

Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

According to the airport, the bright, airy spaces are "designed to enhance the customer experience."

NTO is being built on top of JFK's active terminal 1, its aging 59-year old terminal 2, and its former terminal 3.

Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

While NTO was initially supposed to break ground in 2020, the pandemic forced the airport to change its plan. However, the work is back on track, and construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2022.

Rendering of New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The first phase, which will include a check-in space, an arrivals area, and gates, is expected to open in 2026, and the entire project will be done in 2030.

Signs at JFK Terminal 7 Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

The new terminal comes as airlines resume, and grow, their international presence at JFK post-pandemic.

Air France. Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For example, Air France will restart its service from Paris-Orly on March 27...

...Ukraine International Airlines will restore its route from Kyiv on June 2...

...and LOT Polish Airlines will resume its service from Budapest on June 3.

