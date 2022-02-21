ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Long Island Towns Were Most Popular Among NYCers Who Moved In 2021, Survey Reveals

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
Long Island was among the most popular destinations for New York City residents who moved last year, and two towns in particular. Photo Credit: Photo by Robinson Greig on Unsplash

Long Island was among the most popular destinations for New York City residents who moved last year, and two towns in particular.

The findings come from NYC-based Piece of Cake Moving and Storage's 35,000 moves it performed in 2021.

"On Long Island, Nassau and Suffolk counties were both popular move-to destinations for New Yorkers, especially in numerical terms," the report said.

"The Hamptons remain a popular destination for New Yorkers leaving the city for Long Island, with the towns of East Hampton and Southampton making up about 15 percent of the total moves to Long Island, despite comprising only three of Long Island's current population."

The hottest region for those who moved from NYC in 2021 was the Hudson Valley, the report said, noting that trend was especially evident per percentage by population in Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, and Rockland counties.

"Outside NYC, the New York county that the most people moved to was Westchester County, surpassing moves to the significantly larger Long Island counties of Nassau and Suffolk," the report said.

"Ulster County (which includes Kingston and Woodstock) rivaled Florida in its popularity as a destination for movers on a percentage basis," according to the report.

