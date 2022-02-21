ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PhishFirewall Closes Lead Investor in $2.5MM Initial Seed Round

By prweb
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhishFirewall, a cybersecurity SaaS company, has secured and closed the lead investor in its $2.5MM series seed financing round. “Cybersecurity is a human problem, not a technology problem,” said Joshua Crumbaugh, PhishFirewall founder and Chief...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Goldsetu Raises $1.2 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Gold Setu Private Limited, a mobile-first micro SaaS platform for jewelry retailers, has raised $1.2 million in a Seed round led by Village Global, Better Capital, Titan Capital, iSeed and Anjali Bansal. Goldsetu, founded by Vikas Verma and Anuj Sachdev...
BUSINESS
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas-based bioplastic startup PlantSwitch announces close of $3.25 million seed round

Dallas-based PlantSwitch, a startup that is creating high-quality, biodegradable plastic alternatives for the food-packaging industry, announced on Tuesday the close of a $3.25 million seed round, according to a news release. The funding will create opportunities for future growth. Specifically, PlantSwitch CEO and co-founder Dillon Baxter said an expansion of...
DALLAS, TX
Entrepreneur

Better Opinions Raises $1 Million In Pre-Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Better Opinions, an event trading platform, has raised more than $1 million in a pre-Seed round from Y Combinator, Java Capital, Soma Capital and angel investors. The platform allows users to trade their opinions on events in various categories such...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Investor#Phishfirewall#Saas#Cybersecurity#Chief Technology#Phishes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
Entrepreneur

Tech Mahindra Only Indian Firm In the Forbes 50 Blockchain List

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced its inclusion in the Forbes Blockchain 50 list for the second consecutive year. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company out of the 50 companies that have been included in the list. “At Tech Mahindra,...
BUSINESS
The Richmond Observer

NC Rural Center prepares to deploy $201.8M for small businesses through loans, VC fund investments

RALEIGH — Nearly $202 million in federal funding coming to North Carolina is planned to support small businesses throughout the state through lending initiatives and equity investments in venture capital funds. The NC Rural Center has been allocated this allotment of State Small Business Credit Initiative funding to continue these programs by the U.S. Treasury Department through the N.C. State Legislature’s recently passed budget.
SMALL BUSINESS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Two L.A. startups raise $700M in capital this week; others close seed rounds, follow-on investments

A startup focused on the ins and outs of short-terms rentals and a platform supporting content creators each raised hundreds of millions of dollars in capital this week. A sustainable beauty brand, "Shark Tank" alum and content production app providing a safe space for women and nonbinary people followed suit with capital investments of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Camera

Crocs closes on $2.5B Heydude acquisition

Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has finalized its deal to acquire casual footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 billion, the Broomfield clog giant’s largest acquisition to date. Now that the cash-and-stock acquisition is complete, Crocs expects Heydude to add $700 million to $750 million in annual revenues to the company’s balance sheet.
BROOMFIELD, CO
thefastmode.com

Reliance's Jio Invests in Deep Tech Startup Two Platforms

Jio Platforms has made an investment of US$ 15 million in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis. TWO is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. After...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Philadelphia startup Passthrough raises $5M seed round for platform to onboard private investors

Philadelphia startup Passthrough raised a $5 million seed round to build out a platform aimed at making investing in the private markets as easy as retail stock trading. Venture capital firm Positive Sum led the round, with participation from Okta Ventures, Great Oaks VC and Company Ventures. The seed round also had participation from serial Philadelphia entrepreneur Bob Moore, now CEO of Crossbeam; Josh Smith, co-founder of institutional investment portfolio management startup Solovis; Marshall Boyd, co-president and chief investment officer at Interstate Equities Corp. and several other individual investors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Entrepreneur

Insurmile Raises $350,000 In Pre-Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Insurmile, a rural India focused financial protection marketplace, has raised $350,000 in its pre-Seed round. The funding round was led by Seeders, an early-stage angel group, among other investors. “At Insuremile, our vision is to provide the workers with targeted...
ECONOMY
CBS News

LinkedIn chief economist on "The Great Resignation," employment trends

The U.S. Labor Department reports a slight decrease in the number of people quitting their jobs in the month of December. But many Americans are still exploring career changes and flexible work options. LinkedIn chief economist Karin Kimbrough joined CBS News to discuss "The Great Resignation" and U.S. employment trends.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

What Questions Should I Ask My Startup Advisor?

Understand what they did in their past, that benefits your startup's hard outcomes today. Ask them how exactly they intend to help you and find out their limitations very well. And lastly, figure out why exactly they want to help you and what they really expect in return - money, equity, etc.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Jeff Bezos Invests In Lummo

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Jeff Bezos, founder of e-commerce company Amazon.com, has invested in the Indonesian startup Lummo, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup that provides a Shopify-like solution. Through his personal investment firm, Bezos Expedition, Bezos joined the latest Series C investment round of approximately $80 million, together with Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India. Bezos' participation in this funding round aims to strengthen Lummo’s ambition to accelerate the business growth of entrepreneurs and brands in Indonesia and the rest of southeast Asia.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Three large law firms craft $5.8 bln Blackstone real estate buy

(Reuters) - Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is advising Blackstone Inc’s real estate investing arm on its roughly $5.8 billion acquisition of rental apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities, which has turned to King & Spalding and Vinson & Elkins for guidance on the deal. Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities, which operates...
REAL ESTATE
Variety

SoundCloud Strikes Joint Venture With Quality Control’s Solid Foundation Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SoundCloud has entered into a joint venture with Solid Foundation, the management and creative services arm of QC Media Holdings, which both are owned and operated by Quality Control Music founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. In this deal SoundCloud and Solid Foundation are joining forces to “discover new talent and revolutionize artist partnerships by empowering creatives with bespoke resources, tools and access,” according to the announcement. As part of the joint venture, QC Media has made an investment in SoundCloud and as a result, Lee, Thomas and their Atlanta-based Solid...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy