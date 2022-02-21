PhishFirewall Closes Lead Investor in $2.5MM Initial Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Jeff Bezos, founder of e-commerce company Amazon.com, has invested in the Indonesian startup Lummo, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup that provides a Shopify-like solution. Through his personal investment firm, Bezos Expedition, Bezos joined the latest Series C investment round of approximately $80 million, together with Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India. Bezos' participation in this funding round aims to strengthen Lummo’s ambition to accelerate the business growth of entrepreneurs and brands in Indonesia and the rest of southeast Asia.
