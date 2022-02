More than half of Alabama’s total population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. More than a year after the first vaccine doses were administered here, the state finally crossed the 50% threshold, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The news comes as omicron - the wildly contagious variant that caused the most recent virus surge here - is starting to fade away.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO