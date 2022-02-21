ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Clinically vulnerable ‘thrown to the wolves’ by axing of self-isolation laws

By Lily Ford
 20 hours ago

The mother of a clinically extremely vulnerable 11-year-old has said immunocompromised people are being “thrown to the wolves” by Boris Johnson’s plans to axe self-isolation laws.

The Prime Minister will brief ministers on his vision for the future today and is expected to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England by the end of this week, including plans to scrap the requirement of isolation after a positive Covid test.

Lorna Fillingham, 50, is a full-time carer for her daughter and wheelchair-user Emily-May, who has physical and mental disabilities, and lives with Baraitser-Winter syndrome, which affects the development of the brain – making her extremely vulnerable to Covid.

Ms Fillingham, who is based in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, told the PA news agency: “I find it negligent – that is what I think it is.”

“(Johnson) is neglecting the health of too many people… and I just don’t understand why he is making this decision.

“I’m all for freedom, don’t get me wrong, but I cannot understand the timing of this announcement.”

The plans will affect the daily life of Ms Fillingham and her family, who have have been shielding since the country’s first lockdown in March 2020.

The family regularly call ahead to attractions to check they are not too busy before taking the children.

“Every time we go somewhere, it’s always going to be in the back of my head as to whether (Emily-May) is safe in that environment or not,” she said.

“Because she could be sat next to somebody with active Covid, and she hasn’t got the full protection of the vaccine.”

Ms Fillingham also said the plans to scrap self-isolation laws has angered the online community of clinically vulnerable people.

People are feeling that they’ve been thrown to the wolves,” she said.

“That is what I’m getting from the Facebook groups.

“I don’t believe (Johnson) can be following the science any more.”

Tom Pearman, based in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, has an immune deficiency and said removing isolation for known cases “seems madness” to him.

“We all want to get living, but we have to weigh the risks,” the 44-year-old said.

“I, like many, am desperate to return to normal but knowing that I could sit next to someone in a cafe, cinema or other public space that has knowingly has Covid but choses not to stay at home, means I have to weigh the risk and probably step back until further treatments are available.”

“Is this just financially and politically motivated rather than health and scientifically related? It seems that over one million people will have to step back and review the risk they face with this plan – what’s the plan for these people?”

The chief executive of charity Immunodeficiency UK, which aims to give guidance and support to those who are immunocompromised, said this is a “political decision that will cost lives”.

Susan Walsh told PA: “This is another huge blow to our immunodeficiency community – they’ve been angry before, but they’re just furious about this.”

“I find it shameful that the Government thinks the job is done – the immunodeficiency community needs a coherent plan based on preventing, testing, treatment and support packages.

“We’re just an inconvenience to this Government.”

